Jack Whitehall is set to host The Brits once again on ITV this year – is he single or does he have a girlfriend?

The actor and comedian, 32, is hugely popular, and typically goes down a treat with The Brits viewers.

But how did he become so popular? And who is his girlfriend?

Let’s take a look at the life and times of Jack Whitehall….

How many time has Jack hosted The Brits?

This will be the fourth time Jack has hosted The Brits Awards. James Corden is the only other star to host the awards for four consecutive years.

Jack hosting The Brits in 2020 but who is his girlfriend? (Credit: ITV)

What has he said about The Brits 2021?

Jack said he is nervous about hosting The Brits this year.

As it will be the one of the first major broadcast music events in the UK with a live audience since lockdown.

Indeed, four thousand key workers have been invited to attend the prestigious awards show at the 02.

While speaking to Greg James on BBC Radio 1, he shared his anxieties ahead of the big night.

Jack said: “It is big pressure but I have to say they’ve done an incredible job.

“I must say the last two days in rehearsals I’ve been getting my head around how it’s all going to work.”

He later added: “But they’ve done an amazing job to try and make it still feel like a normal Brits.”

Jack says he is nervous about this year’s awards (Credit: ITV)

What is Jack Whitehall famous for?

Jack rose to fame as JP in the teen comedy-drama series Fresh Meat. He also played Alfie Wickers in the series Bad Education and in its spin-off series.

You may also recognise him for his movie roles in Mother’s Day, The Queen’s Corgi and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Upcoming movie roles include Jungle Cruise and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

He’s also a well-known stand-up comedian and has toured the UK and internationally.

Is Jack Whitehall on Netflix?

Yes, Jack stars in a hilarious travel show with his father, Michael Whitehall.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father sees dad and son travel the world.

Often exploring unusual locations, Michael’s stiff upper lip personality greatly contrasts with Jack’s somewhat awkward persona.



And lockdown hasn’t stopped the series from continuing. Its fifth series is out soon, and they were even spotted filming at the Lake District.

Due to travel restrictions, the new series will be solely filmed around the UK.

What’s more, Jack Whitehall’s stand-up special, I’m Only Joking, is also on Netflix.

Who is Jack Whitehall’s girlfriend?

Jack has been in a relationship with model Roxy Horner, 29, for over a year.

She’s been previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Joey Essex.

Jack is in a relationship with model Roxy Horner (Credit: SplashNews)

She’s appeared in British Vogue as a teen and gone on to front campaigns for the likes of Superdry and Boux Avenue.

It is not known how Roxy and Jack met. However, he was rumoured to be on the exclusive dating app Raya when they started dating.

When is The Brits on?

The Brits 2021 are on ITV from 8pm on Tuesday May 11.

It will be available to stream on ITV Hub shortly after it initially airs.

