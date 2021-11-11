Jack Dee has been accused of making “irresponsible” comments about mental health, as he promoted his new self-help book on This Morning.

The comedian joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the ITV programme earlier today (November 11).

During the chat, Jack sat down with the hosts to offer his best – and honest – advice to viewers.

Jack Dee divided viewers on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Jack Dee on This Morning

It comes after the star completed a four-hour online psychotherapy course during lockdown.

He began to write his new novel, What is Your Problem, after taking part in the course.

Appearing on This Morning, Jack explained: “At the beginning of lockdown my show was cancelled and I couldn’t go on the road.

Read more: This Morning viewers criticise segment featuring £20,000 advent calendar: ‘What’s the point?’

“I figured that people think of me as Mr. Nice Guy, so how could I help and make that into a practical thing?

“I set it up as a small business and wrote the book because there was so much demand for it.”

He went on to say that the book is more of a “metaphorical slap round the face”, rather than a “metaphorical hug”.

Jack promoted his new book alongside Holly and Phillip (Credit: ITV)

The 60-year-old continued: “Everyone has got problems and I’m sick of it. I wish people would pull themselves together a bit more often.

“When people are saying, ‘this is going wrong’, there’s a little bit in the back of your mind that’s thinking, ‘shut up, get on with it!’

“I’m not talking about people with serious problems. But if it isn’t that serious, get a grip.”

If it isn’t that serious, get a grip

Jack later took a swipe at celebrities “coming out there telling people what to do”.

He added: “Celebrities nowadays, they don’t know what they’re doing. Half the time they’re running around on Strictly, saying they’re having the best time of their life, two weeks later they’re on the front cover of Radio Times saying, ‘I’m so depressed.’

“Well, you know, sort it out! Make a choice. Cheer up or clear off.”

Jack Dee undoing all of This Morning’s work on depression and mental health in one interview. There’s tongue in cheek and then there’s downright irresponsible language #ThisMorning #JackDee — Tracy Armstrong (@dalischone) November 11, 2021

It’s okay Jack Dee has the answer if you are depressed just get over it. Wish I’d thought of that. Oh wait that’s not how it works #ThisMorning — Charlie 💥 (@Charlie__Tweets) November 11, 2021

Shocked how @hollywills and @Schofe let jack dee go in on mental health how they just did! Undoing any work @thismorning have ever done about mental health! #thismorning — princess nell🌻💛 (@clarkessss) November 11, 2021

Jack Dee clearly hasn’t got any idea about depression then 🙀 #thismorning — Soph Defoe (@sophdefoe92) November 11, 2021

Jack Dee is not funny at all! Embarrassing! #ThisMorning — suzanna charlton (@zannacha66) November 11, 2021

Flipping heck Jack

Didn't you suffer depression once #thismorning — Lauren (@laurengrant981) November 11, 2021

#ThisMorning Jack Dee speaking the truth about celebrity culture. — Professor Wagstaff (@Him78619571Him) November 11, 2021

#thismorning #jackdee Needs a permanent agony uncle slot. Having spent 6 hours in A&E with my dad last night, listening to Jack tell it how it is hasn’t half made me chuckle. — Mandy Hayes (@mandyhayes21) November 11, 2021

#ThisMorning Those having a go at Jack about depression, research him.

He's been very outspoken about his own depression over the years, and how he deals with it.

Straight and to point, not for everyone no, but honest none the less — Blossom (@Dc7073Bloss) November 11, 2021

How did viewers react?

However, some viewers were quick to criticise Jack’s approach to mental health.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Jack Dee undoing all of This Morning’s work on depression and mental health in one interview. There’s tongue in cheek and then there’s downright irresponsible language #ThisMorning #JackDee.”

Another added: “Shocked how @hollywills and @Schofe let Jack Dee go in on mental health how they just did! Undoing any work @thismorning have ever done about mental health! #ThisMorning.”

Read more: This Morning viewers demand Phillip Schofield ‘stop’ as grieving mother sobs on show

In addition, a third wrote: “It’s okay Jack Dee has the answer if you are depressed just get over it. Wish I’d thought of that. Oh wait that’s not how it works #ThisMorning.”

A fourth added: “Flipping heck Jack. Didn’t you suffer depression once #thismorning.”

Another tweeted: “Jack Dee clearly hasn’t got any idea about depression then.”

A sixth complained: “Jack Dee is not funny at all! Embarrassing! #ThisMorning.”

However, other viewers were quick to point out that Jack has previously struggled with mental health.

Defending the comedian, one said: “#ThisMorning Those having a go at Jack about depression, research him. He’s been very outspoken about his own depression over the years, and how he deals with it.

“Straight and to point, not for everyone no, but honest none the less.”

A second tweeted: “#ThisMorning #JackDee Needs a permanent agony uncle slot. Having spent 6 hours in A&E with my dad last night, listening to Jack tell it how it is hasn’t half made me chuckle.”

A third wrote: “#ThisMorning Jack Dee speaking the truth about celebrity culture.”

ED! has approached Jack’s representative for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.