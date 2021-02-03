Jac Naylor leaving Holby City
Jac Naylor leaving Holby City: BBC viewers divided over Rosie Marcel’s exit

Rosie Marcel had been in the drama for 16 years

By Richard Bell
Jac Naylor leaving Holby City left viewers gutted last night, as they said goodbye to actress Rosie Marcel.

The star has been on the BBC drama for 16 years, and Tuesday’s (February 2) episode was her last.

Last night’s Holby City was Jac Naylor’s last episode (Credit: BBC)

What did Holby City viewers say about Jac Naylor leaving?

And on Twitter, Rosie Marcel‘s exit devastated some viewers so much that they claimed they wouldn’t continue watching the programme.

Others hated Jac’s last episode, calling her exit a “travesty”.

 

One said: “Jac’s exit was a bit disappointing with Clayton returning. They could’ve done so much better!”

Her exit divided BBC viewers (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “Travesties of television. Jac Naylor being written out of #HolbyCity in a manner that suggested she was simply nipping to the corner shop or something.”

A third put: “Jac’s last episode was awful, I’m gonna be sick #HolbyCity.”

Holby City isn’t worth watching without Jac Naylor.

A fourth wrote: “If Jac is really leaving, I might be done with #HolbyCity.”

“Definitely,” someone else agreed.

A sixth tweeted: “Holby City isn’t worth watching without Jac Naylor, the [bleep] #holbycity.”

However, others praised the episode, with some calling it “beautiful”.

One wrote on Twitter: “So Rosie Marcel leaving @BBCHolbyCity as Jac Naylor may have upset me more than the never-ending lockdown we’re in.”

A second said: “Just caught up with @BBCHolbyCity, loved the episode, Jac leaving on her own terms was beautiful to watch.”

“I’m going to miss Jac so much,” said another, adding: “I hope she comes back one day, she was one of the best characters on the show! #HolbyCity @BBCOne.”

What happened in Rosie Marcel’s last episode?

In her last ever episode, a gunman held Jac and her colleagues and patients hostage at the hospital, which went into lockdown.



A gunman had the hospital in lockdown (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were sure she was going to die by getting shot, but luckily she survived.

And it was the last straw for Jac, particularly as she also knew Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo) was using drugs again. So she decided to get herself out of there and leave the hospital.

