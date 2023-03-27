ITV warning as Stephen Mulhern leads Deal or No Deal reboot

ITV has been issued a warning as Stephen Mulhern is set to lead a reboot of Deal or No Deal later this year.

The original series was hosted by Noel Edmonds and ran for 11 years between 2005 and 2016.

The ITV reboot will have a new host and a new banker. Stephen Mulhern called it “one of the greatest shows of all time”.

But will it still be the greatest of all time when it returns with Stephen as the host?

Jack Cooper, a PR Expert from EdHopkinsPR, exclusively told Entertainment Daily! that ITV will face challenges with the Deal or No Deal reboot.

Noel Edmonds was the original host of Deal or No Deal (Credit: Youtube/Channel 4)

ITV ‘cautioned’ over Deal or No Deal reboot

Jack warned that Deal or No Deal is such an iconic show, and ITV faces a fine line of rebooting it without changing the format too much.

Jack said: “The fact that the original show enjoyed a successful 11-year run is a testament to its enduring popularity which supports bringing the TV show back to life.

“I caution against altering the show’s format too drastically. This could result in a loss of public interest.”

The public may be wary of rebooted TV shows as it runs the risk of ruining the past nostalgia of the show.

While ITV has a lot of the ingredients for success, Jack also admitted that it’s a risky reboot.

He said: “The public may be wary of rebooted TV shows as it runs the risk of ruining the past nostalgia of the show.

“I believe that the programme’s iconic status and past success over its 11-year run will generate significant interest and viewer ratings.

“In my opinion, it has all the makings to once again be a smash hit with the public.”

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern will lead the Deal or No Deal reboot (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern is the ‘perfect match’ for Deal or No Deal reboot

Jack also shared that Stephen Mulhern is the “perfect match” to replace Noel Edmonds on the game show.

He added: “In my opinion, Stephen Mulhern would be a perfect match to take over from Noel Edmonds.

“Stephen has won over the hearts of the nation after numerous years of appearing on prime-time television. Coupled with his high-energy personality, he is for sure going to inject a new life into the show.

“In my view, there is no better choice than Stephen to assume the role of game show host and breathe new life into this beloved program.”

And Jack isn’t worried about Stephen being compared to the former host either.

He continued: “I think Stephen will always naturally feel the pressure of taking over the role. Stephen is definitely one of the most experienced game show presenters. He is very much still in his prime as a presenter, going from strength to strength.

“In terms of being compared to Noel, both of their presenting styles are so different. With the show being axed back in 2016, I believe that the public will see Stephen as the ‘new era’ of the revamped Deal or No Deal show as opposed to being compared or having ‘replaced’ Noel.”

Read more: Deal or No Deal returns with Stephen Mulhern: ‘What an opportunity!’

Are you excited for Deal or No Deal to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.