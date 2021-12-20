ITV viewers admit confusion as Rylan Clark takes over from This Morning favourites Phil and Holly today

This Morning fans were left pretty confused today (December 20) when they switched on ITV and the show was nowhere to be seen.

Instead of hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – or indeed Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – ITV viewers were met with Rylan Clark.

He wasn’t covering on the ITV daytime show, though.

Instead, a repeat of his show Supermarket Sweep aired in place of This Morning.

And to say viewers were confused would be a bit of an understatement.

This Morning fans were confused not to see Holly and Phil on the box today (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t This Morning on today?

Well, that was the question on everyone’s lips earlier today.

One person tweeted: “Is everyone off with Covid at #ThisMorning because I don’t understand why Supermarket Sweep is on.”

Another added: “What is this rubbish on instead of #ThisMorning it is just a normal work day yet ITV seem to think it is holiday time.”

“Where the [bleep] is #ThisMorning?” said another with a meme that asked: “What the hell is happening here?!”

“What the hell am I meant to do now?! #ThisMorning,” asked another.

Rylan Clark was on screen with Supermarket Sweep instead (Credit: BBC)

When is This Morning back on our screens?

Some people knew exactly what was happening with the ITV schedules – and when it’ll be back.

“They’ve gone on a Christmas break,” explained one fan of the show. “They’ll be back in the New Year.”

“Oh ffs,” declared one Phillip and Holly fan, who added a meme that said: “I am disappointed.”

A rep for ITV confirmed to ED! that This Morning will indeed be back in the New Year.

The next live show will air on Tuesday January 2 2022.

Until then, fans of This Morning can watch the Christmas Day special – which has been pre-recorded – and features Holly and Phil as hosts.

Andi Peters covers for Lorraine Kelly

Earlier today, ITV viewers also took to Twitter to deliver their verdict as Andi Peters stepped in for Lorraine Kelly.

She too is off air till the New Year, with fans of her replacement calling for him to be a permanant fixture on the show.

