This Morning fans call out ‘fake’ new segment as they say it’s ‘hard to watch’

Viewers of This Morning on ITV were left unimpressed over a new segment that aired earlier today (April 19).

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were back after their Easter break, welcoming guests including Lee Mack into the studio.

However, a new segment that started today seemed to rile fans of the show.

Holly and Phil were back presenting This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans slam ITV’s Style Sisters segment

The Style Sisters – Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington – launched their mini makeover segment on the show today.

It saw the ladies transform a spare room full of junk into a pretty playroom.

Read more: This Morning fans deliver their verdict on Holly Willoughby’s gorgeous dress today

During the segment they were seen clearing out the clutter and giving the room a makeover.

In the process, though, a few mishaps occurred.

One of the ladies ended up covered in plastic ball pond balls as the other tripped and tipped them on her head.

At another point one was up the ladder putting up curtains when she let every single hook slide off the pole – much to the other’s horror.

And, while it was a light-hearted fun watch, not all This Morning viewers felt the same.

This Morning viewers react

Viewers were left less than impressed with the segment.

“The Style Sisters can do one,” said one viewer.

Read more: Meet the cast of Holly Willoughby’s new show Freeze the Fear

“Load of [bleep],” said another. “All they’ve done is thrown a load of crap out, decluttered it and bought [bleep]t to call it a makeover.

“You can literally can get on the telly doing anything calling yourself an expert,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Style Sisters -ɢᴇᴍᴍᴀ&ᴄʜᴀʀʟᴏᴛᴛᴇ (@stylesisters)

However, others called out the ladies’ “mishaps” and accused them of “faking” them “on purpose”.

As a result, they said this made the segment “hard to watch”.

“Accidentally on purpose mishaps there whilst doing their makeover,” accused one viewer.

“That was so fake it was hard to watch,” said another.

“Couldn’t watch these two,” declared another.

Another viewer seemed to indicate that Stacey Solomon’s job was safe.

Of course, she presents home makeover show Sort Your Life Out.

They said: “Nowhere near as good as #sortyourlifeout with @StaceySolomon,” they said.

So what did you think of the segment? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.