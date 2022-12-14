This Morning makes announcement about next week’s hosts as favourites set to return

This Morning has indicated next week’s ITV hosts will change again, as Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond stand in.

Popular hosting duo Alison and Dermot are fronting the ITV daytime show this week as the regular hosts are away.

However, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are not due back on the sofa until Christmas Day.

And so it appears another pair of presenters will take the helm for at least part of next week.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are taking a break (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

ITV This Morning hosts next week

During Wednesday’s (December 14) programme, a trailer for a guest aired that suggested Alison and Dermot won’t be on next week.

The teaser for Alesha Dixon’s appearance mentioned in the voiceover how she would be joining another well liked pairing.

And it also showed the expected co-anchors from a previous instance of when they have hosted This Morning.

The voiceover said: “On Monday singing superstar and presenter Alesha Dixon joins Josie [Gibson] and Craig [Doyle] for a Christmas catch up.”

Alesha Dixon joins Josie and Craig for a Christmas catch up.

However, neither Alison nor Dermot appeared to comment on the change at any point during the rest of the show.

Additionally, it was not clarified whether Craig and Josie will step in for just Monday’s show, more than one show, or the entire week’s worth of programming.

A representative for This Morning has confirmed to ED! that Craig and Josie will host between Monday and Thursday next week.

And Josie will then host with Andi Peters on the Friday (December 23).

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson are expected back on the show next week Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How fans reacted

It seems the brief reference to next week’s host may have been missed by the majority of This Morning’s viewers who tweet along to the show.

However, one Twitter user celebrated: “Josie and Craig are back yay #ThisMorning.”

And elsewhere on the #ThisMorning hashtag, other viewers were also joyful about today’s segment featuring Josie, who is one of the show’s most adored personalities.

“I love Josie Gibson so much she puts a smile on my face #ThisMorning,” one person wrote about her today.

And another posted: “Said it before – Josie has a much better time than the two stuck in the studio #ThisMorning.”

Alison and Dermot have been on hosting duty this week (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning hosts: Where are Holly and Phillip?

Phillip and Holly informed viewers last Friday (December 9) that they won’t be on their screens for a while.

She said as they signed off: “We’re off for a bit of a break now.

“We look forward to seeing you on Christmas Day.”

She also mentioned at the time how Dermot and Alison would be filling in.

But it was only specified that they would be doing so “next week”.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

