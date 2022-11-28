ITV show This Morning will be airing on Christmas Day as well as other daytime programmes but viewers aren’t too impressed.

ITV viewers have been left less than impressed with the broadcaster’s festive schedule, with some branding it “poor”.

ITV Christmas schedule announced

Earlier today, ITV announced its Christmas schedule.

It was revealed that for the third consecutive year in a row, Good Morning Britain and This Morning will be on air on Christmas Day.

Additionally, for the first time ever, This Morning and Loose Women will be on air between Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, December 30.

Lorraine will also air during that period too.

The Managing Director of ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley, said: “It wouldn’t be Christmas at ITV Daytime without the return of our Christmas Day special shows from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning – all returning this Christmas morning for a third consecutive year.

“Also for the first time, This Morning and Loose Women will be on air throughout the Christmas period, alongside GMB and Lorraine, keeping viewers company this festive period.”

Viewers react

If ITV were expecting viewers to be excited over their Christmas schedule announcement, then they were mistaken.

Many were disappointed – and took to Twitter to make that fact known.

“Complete lack of imagination reigning at ITV,” one viewer grumbled.

“These shows should be taken off for 2 weeks then back in January,” another ranted.

“ITV are very sad airing this crap instead of perhaps Christmas family movies, kids won’t want to watch this for goodness sake,” a third tweeted.

“Remember the days when ITV catered for kids at Christmas and put movies on?” another asked.

This Morning on ITV

The ITV schedule has been winding some viewers up for over a week now.

Last week, the broadcaster opted to drop This Morning between Tuesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 24.

In its place was coverage of the World Cup in Qatar, with Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Morocco vs Croatia, and Switzerland vs Cameroon all being shown from 9am onwards.

This, in turn, meant that Lorraine and Loose Women were off the air too.

Today (Monday, November 28), This Morning was off air again. ITV opted to once again broadcast coverage of the World Cup in this place, this time showing the match between Cameroon and Serbia.

Fans of This Morning, as expected, haven’t been happy.

“Peeved that @thismorning isn’t on tomorrow because of the pigging football,” one viewer tweeted.

“Almost 10 hours of football today. Even CAMSER [Cameroon vs Serbia] jump the queue over Holly and Phil. Where’s the diversity of offering for those not keen to watch matches that are of no interest?” another asked.

Luckily for fans, This Morning will be back tomorrow (Tuesday, November 29) and will air uninterrupted for the rest of the week.

