I’m A Celebrity favourite breaks silence on hosting This Morning following Phillip and Holly’s exits

Following Holly and Phil’s exits from ITV show This Morning, Joel Dommett has spoken about potentially hosting the programme.

In May, Phillip Schofield left ITV altogether after admitting to having an affair with a This Morning colleague. Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby stepped down from the show this month.

The show is now rotating presenters and it’s unclear when – or if – there will be a main duo presenting permanently.

ITV This Morning presenters

I’m A Celebrity star Joel previously hosted with Holly earlier this year. Speaking about the programme, Joel told The Sun: “It was genuinely fun. I enjoy, as a comic, approaching scenarios where you’re going from what would be seen as a funny segment to shifting to a quite serious mode.

“I relished that challenge, I just need to keep working hard and not be an [bleep].”

He added: “Genuinely it’s a brilliant show and now I’ve had (baby) Wilde, I’m watching more morning television than ever. It was amazing to learn from Holly, she’s been doing it a long time. I have no idea what I’m doing tomorrow, so who knows?”

Since Holly’s exit earlier this month, there’s been much speculation over who could replace her. Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, Steph McGovern, Abbey Clancy and Ruth Langsford have all been tipped for the role.

Next week will see the return of Rylan Clark as he hosts the show alongside Josie. Alison and Dermot O’Leary have been holding the fort the last couple of weeks.

The This Morning Instagram account announced Rylan and Josie as hosts. A post read: “Join @josiegibson85 and @rylan next week on #ThisMorning!”

Fans were over the moon and shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person gushed: “Couldn’t wish for a better pairing. So looking forward to next week.”

Another commented: “Rylan & Josie, we’re in for a good week.”

Someone else said: “Oh delighted Rylan is back love him.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

