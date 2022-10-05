This Morning guest, 83, admits she’s having ‘best sex of her life’ with toyboy husband

ITV This Morning last year saw Iris Jones, 83, make an appearance on the sofa along with her toyboy husband, Mohamed, 37.

At the time, Iris spoke about her relationship with Mohamed, as well as how they get hot and heavy beneath the sheets.

Now, the 83-year-old has confessed that she’s having the “best sex of her life” with her younger hubby.

Iris and Mohamed appeared on This Morning last November (Credit: ITV)

ITV This Morning guest and toyboy husband

Back in 2019, Iris and Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham met on Facebook.

They got married in November 2020, and after some trouble with Mohamed’s visa, were finally reunited in the UK, one year later.

Last year, Iris and Mohamed appeared on This Morning.

During their chat with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Iris went into perhaps a little too much detail about her sex life with Mohamed.

It was during this interview that Iris stunned the hosts, and those watching, by confessing that she likes to have sex “in doggy fashion”.

Iris made a couple of shocking remarks on This Morning during her appearance last year (Credit: ITV)

Iris and Mohamed on ITV This Morning

Iris also spoke about how Mohamed has to be very careful with her when they have sex.

“My skin is very thin – it’s like tissue,” she said.

“Mohamed’s got to be careful when he grabs hold of me. He rips my skin, the skin on my legs is very, very thin.”

She then continued, saying: “When it comes to making love it can be painful. I could end up at the A&E with skin rips but we’ve solved that problem because we sometimes do it doggy fashion.”

“That makes makes it a lot easier. No one wants to end up in A&E afterward,” Phillip said at the time.

Iris also previously boasted about having to use a whole tub of KY Jelly the first time she and Mohamed made love.

Iris and Mohamed’s story has been documented on This Morning since January 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Iris talks sex life with Mohamed

The 83-year-old described her first time with Mohamed as being “very rough”.

“The thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day,” she confessed.

“I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle-sore wasn’t even it. Anyway, we got over it,” she continued.

For those interested in Iris’ sex life, she has now provided an update, and it’s good news. Iris has revealed that she is currently having the best sex of her life with Mohamed.

Iris made the confession in Closer Magazine recently.

“I didn’t expect to be having the best sex of my life at 83 but I’m certainly not complaining,” she said.

“Mohamed keeps me young – especially beneath the sheets.”

The happy couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary next month.

