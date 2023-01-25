ITV daytime show This Morning welcomed Russell the Crow and his owner Helen to the studio today (January 25).

However, it was more than just the bird that ruffled feathers as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Russell and Helen.

Helen shows off some tricks with Russell the Crow on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning welcomes Russell the Crow to ITV

Russell is becoming something of a regular on the show, having appeared once before.

This time he was on This Morning for Helen to speak about her connection with the real Russell Crowe, which came about after Russell the Crow needed an eye operation.

She also took the opportunity to show off a couple of card tricks with Russell, who she rescued.

Viewers argued that Helen was perhaps not wearing the best dress to bend down in live on air (Credit: ITV)

‘Phil’s getting an eyeful!’

However, when Helen got up off the sofa and bent down to Russell, a lot of viewers at home had the same comment.

“Why is this woman wearing a dress so short on TV?” complained one.

“Gonna see her Sunday dinner if she bends over in the wrong direction,” said another.

“Phil‘s getting an eyeful there,” said a third.

“Her dress is veryyy short!!” exclaimed another.

“She’s not got the right skirt on for bending down on the telly!” said another.

Holly under fire for behaviour towards Russell the Crow

Helen’s skirt wasn’t the only thing raising eyebrows on Twitter as This Morning aired on ITV today.

So too was Holly Willoughby’s behaviour towards the bird.

When Russell was on the show before he flapped pretty close to Holly’s head, so we couldn’t blame her for shifting out of the way when he returned.

However, viewers at home branded her behaviour “embarrassing” as she hid behind Phillip Schofield and moved right down to the other end of the sofa.

