Holly Willoughby and Helen on This Morning
TV

This Morning: ITV viewers call out guest over her ‘very short’ dress

Russell the Crow's owner caused a stir…

By Nancy Brown

ITV daytime show This Morning welcomed Russell the Crow and his owner Helen to the studio today (January 25).

However, it was more than just the bird that ruffled feathers as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Russell and Helen.

Helen appeared on This Morning with her crow
Helen shows off some tricks with Russell the Crow on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning welcomes Russell the Crow to ITV

Russell is becoming something of a regular on the show, having appeared once before.

This time he was on This Morning for Helen to speak about her connection with the real Russell Crowe, which came about after Russell the Crow needed an eye operation.

She also took the opportunity to show off a couple of card tricks with Russell, who she rescued.

ITV This Morning presenters Holly and Phil with a guest
Viewers argued that Helen was perhaps not wearing the best dress to bend down in live on air (Credit: ITV)

‘Phil’s getting an eyeful!’

However, when Helen got up off the sofa and bent down to Russell, a lot of viewers at home had the same comment.

“Why is this woman wearing a dress so short on TV?” complained one.

“Gonna see her Sunday dinner if she bends over in the wrong direction,” said another.

Phil‘s getting an eyeful there,” said a third.

“Her dress is veryyy short!!” exclaimed another.

“She’s not got the right skirt on for bending down on the telly!” said another.

Holly under fire for behaviour towards Russell the Crow

Helen’s skirt wasn’t the only thing raising eyebrows on Twitter as This Morning aired on ITV today.

So too was Holly Willoughby’s behaviour towards the bird.

When Russell was on the show before he flapped pretty close to Holly’s head, so we couldn’t blame her for shifting out of the way when he returned.

However, viewers at home branded her behaviour “embarrassing” as she hid behind Phillip Schofield and moved right down to the other end of the sofa.

YouTube video player

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans complain over star’s outfit on This Morning today

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts. 

Related Topics

Holly Willoughby Pets Phillip Schofield Style This Morning

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby look serious on This Morning
This Morning: Phillip Schofield urges Holly Willoughby to be ‘professional’ as she apologises to guest
Jamie Borthwick squinting, Jermaine Jenas looking cross on The One Show
The One Show under fire from BBC viewers for treatment of EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick last night
Martin Lewis and Phillip Schofield look serious on This Morning today
This Morning today: Martin Lewis shuts down Phillip Schofield as he insists ‘we should be hanging our heads in shame’
BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Nina Wadhurst
BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Nina Wadhurst fight back tears over death of ‘brilliant’ colleague
Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew Duke of York
Prince Andrew, Duke of York dealt fresh blow following Princess Eugenie’s baby news
Silent Witness characters frown in Heart of Darkness
Silent Witness viewers call for show to end over ‘shockingly bad’ series 26