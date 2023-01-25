ITV daytime show This Morning welcomed Russell the Crow and his owner Helen to the studio today (January 25).
However, it was more than just the bird that ruffled feathers as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to Russell and Helen.
This Morning welcomes Russell the Crow to ITV
Russell is becoming something of a regular on the show, having appeared once before.
This time he was on This Morning for Helen to speak about her connection with the real Russell Crowe, which came about after Russell the Crow needed an eye operation.
She also took the opportunity to show off a couple of card tricks with Russell, who she rescued.
‘Phil’s getting an eyeful!’
However, when Helen got up off the sofa and bent down to Russell, a lot of viewers at home had the same comment.
“Why is this woman wearing a dress so short on TV?” complained one.
“Gonna see her Sunday dinner if she bends over in the wrong direction,” said another.
“Phil‘s getting an eyeful there,” said a third.
“Her dress is veryyy short!!” exclaimed another.
“She’s not got the right skirt on for bending down on the telly!” said another.
I loved being on the big screen! Thanks @thismorning and @hollywills and @Schofe for having me.
PARP, PARP, PARP! #Rook #Crow #TV #Celebrity #Rescue #ThisMorning #Daytimetv #morningtv pic.twitter.com/rtA7a9Xj5s
— Russell Crow (@Russellcrowuk) January 25, 2023
That’s a bit of a short dress, love! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/he7RGkhZ4d
— Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) January 25, 2023
Holly under fire for behaviour towards Russell the Crow
Helen’s skirt wasn’t the only thing raising eyebrows on Twitter as This Morning aired on ITV today.
So too was Holly Willoughby’s behaviour towards the bird.
When Russell was on the show before he flapped pretty close to Holly’s head, so we couldn’t blame her for shifting out of the way when he returned.
However, viewers at home branded her behaviour “embarrassing” as she hid behind Phillip Schofield and moved right down to the other end of the sofa.
