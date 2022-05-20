ITV This Morning host Alison Hammond was left in hysterics following a risqué question Dermot O’Leary asked her during today’s show (Friday, May 20).

Dermot’s cheeky question came whilst he and his co-star were discussing some of today’s biggest headlines.

Dermot and Alison got the giggles today (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

This Morning on ITV

Towards the end of the This Morning‘s View today, Dermot, Alison, Kate Quilton, and Gyles Brandreth discussed a rather risqué headline.

“This one’s for you, Alison,” Gyles said. Dermot then announced that Brummies top the list for loving outdoor sex the most.

“Brummies top the list for loving outdoor sex and eight out of 10 claims to having a romp outdoors,” Dermot said.

“The poll of 2,000 people found 60 percent of us nationwide love to get jiggy outside,” he continued.

“But the people of Birmingham were found to enjoy al fresco frolics the most… 82 percent.”

Dermot’s question had everyone laughing (Credit: ITV)

Dermot and Alison today

The 48-year-old then turned to his co-host – who was born in Birmingham – and asked: “Alison, do you go down to the woods today?”

Unsurprisingly, Alison, as well as Kate and Gyles, found Dermot’s question hilarious and were in hysterics.

“Er, no!” Alison replied once she’d composed herself. “Is there a lovely forest at the back of your house?” Dermot asked.

“So, Brummies are more likely to be doing it outside?” Alison continued. “That’s interesting.”

“82 percent are Brummie people, Birmingham people compared to Edinburgh, 40 percent,” Gyles informed her.

“It’s because we all live with our parents, we’ve got nowhere else to go,” Alison joked, sparking even more laughter.

Alison and Dermot were in hysterics (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

This Morning star Alison had ITV viewers talking today – because of her appearance!

Fans of the show were blown away by the 47-year-old’s stunning new look.

Alison had styled her hair in a shoulder-length straight ‘do, which Dermot described as “spectacular”.

“The hair is looking spectacular today,” Dermot told his co-star.

“Oh I’m loving my hair, thank you Michelle who did my hair today,” she said.

Viewers took to Twitter to gush over Alison’s new look too.

“Alison looks beautiful today! That’s all. As you were. Carry on…” one viewer said.

“Alison Hammond is looking fabulous today, love this look on you today… clothes and hair,” another tweeted.

