The Chase viewers all make same complaint as team lose

Furious viewers of The Chase all had the same complaint to make about the team competing on last night’s ITV show (Thursday, March 3).

The contestants got a question about pop band UB40 wrong, and viewers were not happy!

What happened on ITV The Chase yesterday?

Paddy, Hollie, Kate, and Zach were a team on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Last night saw Paddy from Limavady, Hollie from Northampton, Kate from Hunstanton, and Zach from Crockenhill compete as a team on The Chase.

They went up against The Sinnerman, aka Paul Sinha, in an attempt to win £15,000.

Things got off to a good start for the team, with Zach picking up £5,000 against The Sinnerman.

Next up was Kate, who managed to win £2,000 in the cash builder round and walk away with it after facing The Chaser.

Hollie also walked away from her encounter with The Sinnerman with £2,000, whilst Paddy picked up £6,000.

This meant that all four contestants went up against The Chaser in the final round.

What happened next on The Chase?

One of Bradley’s questions drew controversy (Credit: ITV)

Things might have been going okay up until the final round, however, as the contestants were left disappointed when they only managed to pick up a 14 point headstart on The Sinnerman.

And things went from bad to worse when a question about the pop band UB40 came up.

The Sinnerman was well on his way to catching up with the contestants 14 correct answers when Bradley Walsh asked: “Who had a number one in ’94 with Baby Come Back?”

The Sinnerman answered with Chaka Demus and Pliers, but that was wrong. Bradley then turned to the contestants, who answered with UB40.

However, their answer turned out to be incorrect, with Bradley revealing the answer to be Pato Banton.

“Ohh, wasn’t far out,” The Sinnerman said. He then went on to catch the contestants, meaning they walked away empty-handed.

How did viewers react?

Viewers were not happy with the UB40 question (Credit: ITV)

Immediately after the UB40 question, viewers stormed over to Twitter to complain.

It turns out that Robin and Ali Campbell from UB40 did in fact cover Baby Come Back, alongside Pato Banton, back in 1994. It was the fourth biggest-selling single in the UK that year.

Many viewers believed that the contestants should have been given a point for their answer, despite it being half-correct.

“Er!!! Hang on a ticking tick! It was Pato Banton feat. UB40!!!!!!!!” one viewer fumed.

“They should have been given the Baby Come Back answer! UB40 sang it with Pato Banton!” another outraged viewer wrote.

“Erm, UB40 featured Pato Banton in Baby Come Back. Slap on the wrist for the question writers,” a third said.

“It’s actually UB40 & Pato Banton Should have given it to her really,” another tweeted.

“They should have accepted the #UB40 answer,” a fifth said.

