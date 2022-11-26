ITV star brands working with Richard Madeley on This Morning ‘worst job’ in career

He’s a massively popular presenter – but it seems not everyone is a fan of Richard Madeley.

One ITV star has labelled working with the Good Morning Britain host as “the worst” job in her career.

Richard Madeley made her unhappy!

Former Loose Women star Jenny Powell, 54, opened up about her previous TV work in an interview.

Jenny Powell has spoken frankly about her ‘worst’ TV job (Credit: Splash News)

Reflecting on her career, she discussed the time she hosted alongside Richard, 66, on This Morning.

Richard famously hosted alongside wife Judy Finnigan on the ITV morning programme between 1988 to 2001.

Richard Madeley and Jenny Powell’s time together

Jenny explained that she had to fill in for Judy on one occasion, but struggled to work alongside Richard.

Richard Madeley has been a staple on television for over four decades (Credit: Splash News)

“My worst job would have to be doing This Morning with Richard Madeley for a few weeks when Judy was off,” she said on The Sun’s Bingo Live show.

“I found that quite challenging. It’s difficult to replace someone temporarily – someone who’s been working with their husband and then all of a sudden you’re there.”

Richard Madeley’s TV career

Jenny has presented numerous programmes throughout her three-decade TV career.

As well as a stint on Loose Women in the early 2000s, she also fronted Wheel of Fortune and Top of the Pops.

Other shows include hosting Celebrity Wrestling, as well as featuring as a guest of Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

Richard, meanwhile, left This Morning with Judy in 2001. They hosted their own show, titled Richard and Judy, on Channel 4 until 2008.

While Judy has since taken a step back from presenting, Richard continues to be a TV mainstay.

In more recent years, he starred in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! However, Richard was forced to pull out of the 2021 edition of the show.

He had a sickness bug, and was forced to quit the show as he broke the show’s strict Covid-19 regulations.

Good Morning Britain

Since 2017, Richard has been a presenter on Good Morning Britain, covering for other hosts when they’re absent.

While he is popular, he has been criticised for his occasionally tone-deaf approach to certain subjects.

He was accused of using ‘scare tactics’ in a recent edition of the programme when talking about the NHS.

Speaking on GMB earlier this week, he said: “I was talking to a private dentist only last week, who was saying that so many people now have to go private because NHS dentists are not capable of doing extractions any more.

Susanna Reid has been critical of some of Richard’s statements (Credit: ITV)

“They are simply not trained up to the level, they are not confident doing extractions.”

His comments saw his co-host, Susanna Reid, forced to step in.

“Oh, what’s that sound I hear? Oh yes, it’s all the NHS dentists getting in touch with the programme to say that that is absolutely wrong.”

