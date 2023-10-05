Payback viewers baffled by bizarre error in new ITV drama: “I’m unable to fully enjoy this.”

ITV’s newest drama series, Payback, launched last night (Wednesday, October 4). The new drama features Morven Christie and Peter Mullan, as well as the likes of Prasanna Puwanarajah, Derek Riddell, and Julie Graham.

But what did viewers think of the new drama? Read on to find out…

Morven Christie stars in the new drama (Credit: ITV)

What is ITV series Payback about?

Last night saw the new, six-part drama, Payback, launch on ITV1. The drama has been created by Jed Mercurio, who is also the brains behind the likes of Line of Duty, Bodyguard, and Trigger Point.

The new drama follows Morven Christie‘s character Lexie Noble, who seems to have an idyllic life in the suburbs of Edinburgh.

Well, until her husband dies, that is. Turns out that her husband wasn’t as squeaky clean as it first seemed.

But who killed him and why? That’s what Lexie has to find out…

Peter Mullan is in the new drama (Credit: ITV)

Viewers baffled by ‘error’?

However, the drama has had some people talking for some of the wrong reasons. The new drama is meant to be set in Edinburgh. However, some parts of the new show clearly depict areas in Glasgow.

“OK, liking #Payback so far; and great cast. But why set it in Edinburgh and then film most of it in Glasgow?” one ITV viewer tweeted.

“So far, I’m unable to fully enjoy this #Payback tv show because it’s supposed to be set in Edinburgh but exterior shots are Glasgow,” another said.

“Beautiful Glasgow playing Edinburgh. Not quite sure why!” a third wrote.

However, the real reason that Edinburgh looks like Glasgow has been revealed by the drama’s director, Jamie Dernell, said.

“One of the reasons that you shoot primarily in Glasgow is that’s where a lot of the crews are based, etc. But then we go to Edinburgh for a lot of the exteriors,” Jamie told RadioTimes.

The new drama consists of six parts (Credit: ITV)

What else have viewers said about new ITV series Payback?

Meanwhile, ITV viewers have been flooding Twitter with their opinions on the thrilling new drama.

“Cracking drama #Payback @ITV,” one viewer tweeted. “That was very good,” another gushed. “Good drama for a change,” a third wrote.

“That was good. Great cast,” another said.

However, other viewers weren’t enjoying it as much. “Why does it have to be so convoluted?” one moaned.

“Who’s watching ITVs #Payback it’s rather dull,” another grumbled.

Payback continues on ITV1 on Wednesday, October 11 at 9pm. Alternatively, you can binge the whole series on ITVX now.

