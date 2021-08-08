ITV has responded to Love Island viewers’ complaints over how Faye shouted at Teddy on Friday night’s episode (August 6).

Faye Winter, 26, shouted and swore at various Love Island contestants in this expletive-ridden episode.

But she went off on her current partner Teddy Soares, 26, the most.

This led to viewers complaining about her treatment of him over on Twitter.

And they even went so far as to complain to regulator Ofcom.

What has ITV said about the episode?

ITV responded with a statement to The Mirror: “Welfare and duty of care towards our contributors is always our primary concern and we take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

“We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset.

“All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on-site and by their friends in the villa.”

What did Love Island viewers say about Faye and Teddy?

Dozens of viewers took to Twitter to share their concerns over Faye’s anger.

One viewer tweeted: “Let’s just take a second and realise that if it was the other way around. If Teddy spoke to Faye like that then he would be cancelled.

“He would be labelled as abusive and booted off of the show.”

While another viewer argued: “Absolute double standards. This is abuse and should not be allowed.

“Appalling and shame on you #loveisland for not stopping it or taking Teddy off for some support.”

A third user claimed: “Get Faye out. Teddy comforted her during her silly meltdown a few days ago with her crocodile tears. And this is how she treats him in return. Teddy deserves better.”

And a fourth user declared: “Stop all this pandering to Faye’s behaviour. She’s an adult with responsibility to heal herself. She is being emotionally abusive towards Teddy. End of.”

So why was Faye so angry at Teddy?

Faye was left fuming at Teddy following the Mad Movies challenge.

They were played a clip in which Teddy admitted to being sexually attracted to Clarisse while at Casa Amor.

Of course, she came back coupled up with Tyler – and Teddy returned single for Faye.

Faye exploded following the movie night viewing and screamed at a few of the boys.

But she was particularly angry at Teddy and showed him the middle finger.

He did attempt to sit down and talk it out with Faye, but she continued to swear and insult him.

Finally Teddy said: “She is always finding excuses to walk away from the situation.

“And that’s probably what hurts the most,” he said sadly.

