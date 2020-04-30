ITV reminds viewers of the rules of Beat The Chaser as they accuse show of shafting contestant Ronnie

ITV viewers were fuming as they watched a Beat The Chasers contestant named Ronnie "robbed" of his £50k winnings.

On last night's (Wednesday, April 29) episode of The Chase spin-off series, Ronnie Watson from Hull racked up £3,000 in his cash-builder round.

In the head-to-head, he took an offer of £50k with a time advantage of just 10 seconds against the five chasers - Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace.

Some viewers thought Ronnie gave his answer before the final buzzer in his head-to-head against the five chasers (Credit: ITV)

"If I was a High Court judge I'd be reaching for the black cap now," The Beast warned him, drawing laughs from Ronnie and the studio audience.

How did Ronnie do?

It was a tense head-to-head. And in the end, the chasers had just six seconds left when it was Ronnie's turn.

As his final seconds ticked down, host Bradley Walsh quickly read out the question: "Shiitake is a type of what food?"

Ronnie blurted out, "Mushroom!" just as the buzzer went - and with it, his £50k winnings.

Unfortunately, his time was up (Credit: ITV)

"Mushrooms are right but just out of time," Bradders said, consoling him.

But some viewers at home think the show made a blunder - and that Ronnie's answer was delivered in full before the final buzzer.

One said: "Aren't you ashamed stealing #Ronnie's money when he gave the right answer 'Mushrooms' just before the time ran out?!?"

Ronnie, from Hull, took it in good spirits (Credit: ITV)

Another said: "Yes, but Ronnie was robbed at the end! He said 'Mushroom' before the buzzer. #BeatTheChasers."

A third wrote: "Ronnie defo got there in time then for £50k, he's been shafted #BeatTheChasers."

Ronnie was robbed at the end!

Someone else said: "I'm sure Ronnie said the answer before the buzzer went. Justice for Ronnie! #BeatTheChasers."

"That's such rubbish," said a fifth. "Ronnie said 'Mushrooms' IN time #BeatTheChasers."

What does ITV say about it?

ED! contacted ITV for comment and a spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "Ronnie's answer was correct, but unfortunately out of time.

"This was formally checked and confirmed by the adjudicator. Ronnie accepted and agreed with the decision."

Elsewhere on last night's episode of Beat The Chasers, another contestant came close to taking home a five-figure prize - falling at the last second.

- Beat The Chasers continues tonight (Thursday, April 30) at 9pm on ITV

