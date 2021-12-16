Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are set to return to ITV with their show Breaking Dad this Christmas.

The Walsh boys are back on screens over the festive period for a special episode on December 24.

During the special, the much-loved The Chase host and his son take their RV across the magical island of Iceland.

And the festive frolicking appears to be the perfect watch this Christmas.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas first look

In the festive special, Bradley and Barney task themselves to frosty new limits in Iceland.

As well as glaciers, the duo will also take in the stunning landscape surroundings.

And it wouldn’t be an episode of Breaking Dad without some terrifying challenges.

Speaking about the upcoming episode, Barney shared: “I love Christmas and taking a festive trip together to explore a country I’ve never been to before, was such a brilliant opportunity.

“We are excited about the new main series coming soon in 2022, but filming a Christmas special is going to be extra special – the icing on the Christmas cake! I can’t wait.”

Bradders went on: “We are thrilled to be doing a Breaking Dad Christmas special together for the first time.

“We love making this show so much and it will be a joy to bring some extra festive fun for this programme. It’s going to be a magical winter wonderland.”

But what should viewers expect from Barney’s dare-devil antics?

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t want to give too much away, but I think snowmobiling will be amazing – across the snowy plains of Iceland. Incredible!

It’s going to be a magical winter wonderland

“We need to check out the geothermal pools. And maybe a spot of ice climbing on a glacier?”

Although the show couldn’t be further from Bradley’s usual festive celebrations.

“I like my home comforts at Christmas,” The Chase host explained.

What does Barney have in store for his famous dad this Christmas?

“A roaring fire at home, a glass of something festive and getting all the family together.”

Meanwhile, Barney admitted the episode was “the icing on the Christmas cake” for him.

It comes after the duo previously travelled Europe during the show’s third season.

Watch the official trailer below!

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas is on Christmas Eve at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub

