ITV reboots Undercover Boss… calling it Undercover Big Boss!

Undercover Big Boss on ITV is the name of the rebooted series based on Undercover Boss.

The channel confirmed that it will be bringing back the series, which ended on Channel 4 in 2014.

One of the new bosses taking part in the series

What is Undercover Big Boss on ITV all about?

The series sees the head honcho of a company go undercover at their own firm to find out what life is really like among the staff members.

ITV says that the reboot is “timely”.

As Britain reopens following three lockdowns, the channel says it’s a battle for businesses to survive.

And ITV promises that “there will be big emotion, big rewards and some big shocks in store as the bosses get their hands dirty.”

The boss of Paddy Power took part in a previous series

Who will be featured on the reboot?

The new four-part series will see bosses from Pickfords, Bristol Street Motors, Wyldecrest Parks, and Euro Foods Group.

Pickfords has a 400-year history and is the UK’s largest removals company.

But Covid’s had a big impact on the way they do business.

Elsewhere, Bristol Street Motors are one of the biggest car dealerships in the UK.

But even it has struggled.

Meanwhile, due to recent travel restrictions, Caravan parks and staycations are thriving, but is business booming for Wyldecrest Parks, the largest Residential Park and Holiday Home operator in the UK?

Euro Foods Group also feature in the new series.

A 15-year-old was offered a job by a millionaire in a previous series

What did ITV say about the new series?

A spokesperson for ITV says: “As we come out of the pandemic it’s clear that there’s never been a bigger gap between the multimillionaire bosses and their workers.

“So this is the perfect time to bring viewers an all-new Undercover Big Boss as we see how they will fare swapping their corporate dinners for packed lunches and what changes they will make for their workers.”