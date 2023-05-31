The statement ITV should have released over the Phillip Schofield scandal?

Phillip Schofield has been engulfed in scandal since he announced his exit from This Morning, followed by his admission that he “lied” to ITV about an “unwise but not illegal” with a younger colleague.

In response, ITV released a statement that it was “deeply disappointed” in Schofield, who “lied” and “let them down”. ITV confirmed it has “cut ties” with Phillip, who would no longer appear on the channel.

But PR and crisis management expert Edward Coram James from GoUp exclusively told Entertainment Daily that he thinks ITV should’ve handled the crisis better with a different statement.

ITV cut ties with Phillip Schofield after his admission of lies (Credit: YouTube)

ITV has ‘poured petrol over’ Phillip Schofield ‘fire’

After ITV’s initial statement, it released a statement confirming an internal investigation was launched into Phillip’s rumoured affair in early 2020. But it “found no evidence beyond hearsay”. ITV also said Phillip and his younger lover were asked about the affair. ITV said they both denied it. A later report claimed his younger lover was not asked.

Edward thinks that ITV only made the crisis around Phillip Schofield worse by “running around like headless chicken”. He speculated that ITV “has, far from cooling the fire, poured petrol all over it”. Edward revealed the statement he thinks would’ve been better.

It reads: “It has come to light that Philip Schofield, while a presenter on This Morning, was having an extramarital affair with a younger colleague. Whereas inter-work relationships are common, the age gap involved was clearly inappropriate, as was Philip’s marital status.

“We are very disappointed. That said, it appears that the relationship was legal and consensual. As such, and unless further details emerge to contradict our understanding of the nature of the relationship, we consider it a private matter and have no further comment.”

Scandal is engulfing This Morning and its hosts (Credit: YouTube)

The career undoing for ITV executives?

Edward explained his alternative statement is “clear, measured and objective”. He added: “It tackles the issue head on, leaves room for a substantial change in position should more details emerge while also being mature and proportionate. I am confident that such a statement, had it been made early, would have put the matter to rest, assuming that that is the entire story and that more incendiary details are yet to emerge.”

Edward warned that this scandal could not only lead to the downfall of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. But it could also lead to the “career undoing” of a number of ITV executives.

The statement Phillip should’ve released?

Edward also revealed the statement he thinks Phillip Schofield should’ve released following his scandal. Edward thinks Phillip could’ve “owned” his mistake better and “properly apologised for it”. Edward’s statement for Phil reads: “A number of years ago, I had an extra marital affair with a younger colleague. The affair was consensual, legal and based on real feelings. However, because I was married, had not yet come out as a gay man and due to the age difference, we called it off.”

It continues: “To be clear, legal and consensual as it may have been, the relationship was clearly inappropriate. I am filled with remorse about how my actions will have affected everyone involved, especially as those involved are people that I care about deeply. I am truly and profoundly sorry to my then wife, who I love, admire and respect, my family, for the hurt and embarrassment that this revelation will cause them and to my colleague, who I respect and admire hugely and does not deserve to be a part of this.”

It concludes: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I would ask for privacy for all of us while we handle this as friends and family. I do not have any further comment at this time.”

Edward claims his statement “would have taken some of the sting out of the headlines”. And “prevented the rumour mill from taking over and helped set the tone for a balanced, transparent statement from ITV”.

