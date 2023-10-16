ITV announces future of My Mum, Your Dad weeks after first series ended

ITV has revealed the future of dating show My Mum, Your Dad. The reality competition, which recently wrapped up its first season in the UK, had yet to be confirmed for a second series.

However, ITV has released a massive update today (Monday, October 16) revealing the show’s future.

Will My Mum, Your Dad be returning to our screens?

The dating show just wrapped up its first season (Credit: ITV)

ITV confirms future of My Mum, Your Dad

In a press release today, ITV announced that My Mum, Your Dad has been renewed for a second season. The dating show is now casting for participants.

As before, participants in the show are nominated by their adult children, who watch their single mums and dads vying for love, hidden away in the surveillance room – or bunker.

The secret is out… Series 2 of My Mum, Your Dad UK has officially been confirmed! ❤️ Applications are now open for grown-up kids to nominate their single parents, go, go, go! – https://t.co/mNBJ5UgZv9@ThisisDavina @MyMumYourDadUK pic.twitter.com/2WBfM78zlF — ITV (@ITV) October 16, 2023

Grown-up children can nominate their single parents via www.itv.com/beontv.

But when will the show return for its second season?

The show is hosted by Davina McCall (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

When will My Mum, Your Dad be back on TV?

According to ITV, the show will return to screens in 2024. ITV has teased that there may be some changes to the format, hinting at ‘new twists’ on the road to love.

The broadcaster said: “Watching along, there will be some new twists along the way as they get a front row seat to how their parents fare in their bid to make a romantic connection.

“And, at the end, they’ll ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches.”

Viewers were delighted to see fan faves Roger and Janey fall in love (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Happy couple announces next step in their relationship

Meanwhile, contestants from the first season have been settling into their new-found relationships after the show ended. One such couple is Janey Smith and Roger Hawes, who remain besotted with each other.

The pair confirmed they were still together when the final episode aired at the end of September. They have both since posted loved-up images across their social media.

Talking to OK! Janey said: “It’s going so well – he’s so easy going and we just laugh all the time, I think I might wake up and it’s all a dream. It’s the easiest thing being Roger’s girlfriend, it’s just lovely and we can’t stop laughing it’s ridiculous, we’re so ridiculous.

“We’re just doing more, and without sounding too corny, we just want to be together, so that’s how we’re going to roll with it for now.”

