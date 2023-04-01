ITV logo and a woman in shadow
ITV blasted over brutal axe of popular drama in shock outburst by show’s leading lady

Parminder Nagra has spoken out

By Nancy Brown

Maternal star Parminder Nagra has vented her anger after ITV suddenly axed Maternal.

Earlier this week it was revealed that that Maternal “wasn’t recommissioned for a second series”. A rep said: “It was a very difficult decision as we really wanted to commission another series of Maternal, but unfortunately the audience didn’t come to the drama in the numbers that we’d hoped for.

“Everyone who watched the series really loved it, and for that reason, we’re really disappointed we can’t make another series happen.”

Actress Parminder – who shot to fame in Bend it Like Beckham – has now broken her silence about the axe. And it’s safe to say that she’s distinctly unimpressed.

The cast of Maternal smile in the hospital
ITV has confirmed Maternal was not commissioned for a second series (Credit: ITV)

Maternal star Parminder Nagra reacts to ITV axe

Parminder retweeted a series of messages laying into ITV over the decision to axe Maternal. One branded the decision “stupid”, while another called for another channel to pick up the medical drama for season two.

One tweet the actress retweeted read: “Was a very stupid decision from ITV. BBC always dominate Jan and Feb with their dramas. Maternal never stood a chance against Death in Paradise, Call the Midwife, Happy Valley and Silent Witness.”

She retweeted another that said: “Why does @ITV axe every decent programme? I loved Maternal!!” A third reshared tweet then stated: “Disappointed that @ITV are not renewing drama #Maternal for a second series! I really loved the first!”

Maryam walks through the childrens ward in Maternal
Parminder Nagra as Dr Maryam Afridi in Maternal (Credit: ITV)

‘Big mistake’

She then retweeted one which called for the show to be picked up by another channel. “@ITV why have you axed Maternal? It’s a such a great show, I loved it and was hoping series 2 would have more episodes. Big mistake, lets hope another channel will pick it up and make it bigger & even better!”

