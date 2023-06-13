ITV “needs a full investigation” Kim Woodburn has claimed as she called her Loose Women appearance “set up”.

Kim has shared her opinions on the recent Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby scandal. Now, she has hit out at ITV following her iconic clash with Coleen Nolan on Loose Women.

Kim and Coleen clashed on the show in 2018 following their ‘feud’ on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Coleen and Kim clashed on Loose Women in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Kim Woodburn slams ITV and Loose Women

It resulted in Kim storming off set and branding Coleen “lying trash”. Now, in a new interview, Kim has branded the interview on Loose Women a “set up”.

Kim shared her thoughts on the claims of ‘toxicity’ at ITV. Some stars accused ITV of being ‘toxic’ behind the scenes following the Phillip scandal.

Speaking to New! magazine, Kim claimed: “The recent talk about toxicity at ITV has definitely brought back those feelings for me. I’ve been saying it all along and now I feel like I’ve finally been proven right. ITV needs a full investigation – some of their shows thrive on bullying and being unkind.”

Kim has accused Loose Women of ‘setting up’ her appearance (Credit: ITV)

Kim said that in her opinion “Phillip should have been let go a long time ago but ITV have allowed this kind of behaviour”.

Going on to discuss her Loose Women appearance, Kim said: “Loose Women assured me they wanted an interview with me to put things right [after CBB]. Looking back now, I should have known something was wrong. ITV reassured me that it wouldn’t be a slagging match but that’s exactly what it was.”

Kim claimed that in her dressing room, before her interview, there was no usual live feed of the show. She added: “When I went out to the panel and was met with silence – no one asked me any questions to begin with – I realised I’d been set up. I was pulled to pieces and mocked.”

Coleen and Kim’s clash on Loose Women sparked almost 8k Ofcom complaints (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has ITV said?

She went on to allege: “ITV lied to me under false pretenses for nastiness and TV ratings.” Kim said she felt “disgusted with everything”.

An ITV spokesperson said: “As we said five years ago, Kim agreed to appear on the show on the understanding it was for a reconciliation with Coleen. Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her. Kim was offered and accepted support from ITV following the programme and Ofcom found the programme not to be in breach of the Broadcasting Code.”

Kim and Coleen’s clash on Loose Women sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints at the time. It sparked almost 8,000 complaints.

