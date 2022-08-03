Loose Women announces huge format change as Christine Lampard issues plea to viewers

ITV lunchtime series Loose Women announced a big change for the show during today’s episode (August 3).

The programme’s stars announced studio audiences will return from next month after more than two years.

Having fans attend recordings was stopped due to COVID restrictions at the time.

However, panelist Coleen Nolan told viewers that at this stage there are hopes to change that in September.

A delighted Christine Lampard addresses viewers about the change (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women news: ITV show to welcome back audience

An excited Coleen said: “Over the past two-and-a-half years, it’s been a bit lonely and empty in here.

“We’ve got our lovely crew… but sorry crew, as much as we love you, it’s not quite enough.

“This studio needs filling up, so from early September, we are bringing back the studio audience.”

Host Christine Lampard added: “We’ve actually really missed having a studio audience. It’s just us here, it’ll be so lovely to see you all coming back.”

She also called on viewers to make the most of the opportunity to make the trip with pals.

Christine went on: “We want to get as many of you as possible to fill up this studio from early September. It’s a chance to meet all of us and of course, you can have a bit of a sneak peek behind the scenes, the bits you don’t get on the telly.

“Tell all your friends, get all the gang together and come and join us in London for a day out like no other,” she pleaded.

A view of the Loose Women studio the cameras don’t usually see… would you like to be sitting here? (Credit: ITV)

How Loose Women viewers reacted

Many fans were delighted with the announcement.

“Finally,” one respondent wrote on Twitter, adding two hands raised emojis to their jubilant post.

“How good is that? For us and you,” commented another fan on Instagram.

And someone else added: “Been three times and loved it. I’d go again.”

However, some social media users said they preferred the show as it is currently.

“I’ll probably be shot down but I enjoy the show better in its present format. Just my opinion,” one Insta user remarked.

Additionally, somebody else agreed: “Prefer without audience. They clap all the time. Just my opinion.”

How to get Loose Women audience tickets

Loose Women audience tickets can be applied for here.

The organisers state successful applicants are randomly selected from those who apply.

Furthermore, all tickets are free – but photo ID may be requested by security when attending.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

