ITV was called out earlier today over a huge blunder after viewers started hearing “weird” sounds at the end of the lunchtime news.

Fans watching at home today (December 15) were left puzzled as music started playing live on air.

As a result, many took to Twitter to share their confusion and to call on ITV to “sort it out”.

Fans noticed a blunder happen on ITV news today (Credit: ITV)

ITV suffers awkward blunder

Today, as usually happens after the lunchtime news, the show went to the weather report.

However, the report and the following ads had “silly” and “repetitive” music playing over the top, instead of the actual weather report and advert’s sound.

The picture wasn’t disrupted by the music, which is usually used as the ITV shows head into and out of an ad break.

Sadly the blunder didn’t go amiss with people watching at home who soon took to Twitter to call out the channel.

“Sort your sound out,” one user fumed.

Another mused: “Why is ITV news just playing music over everything?”

“Anybody else getting weird spa music instead of sound on @ITV currently??” someone else tweeted.

Anybody else getting weird Spa music instead of sound on @ITV currently??

A third chimed in to quip: “ITV playing some banging chilled music.”

“What happened to the sound?” asked a fourth viewer.

One Twitter user was raging after the blunder, writing: “No sound on ITV just silly repetitive music even on adverts. Idiots.”

“Is this weird sound on @itv meant to be soothing us after all the crap news?” another viewer asked.

However, ITV rectified the musical blunder midway through the ads.

This meant normal service resumed during Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Phew!

Lorraine Kelly suffered a blunder yesterday (Credit: ITV)

ITV suffered another blunder earlier this week

This wasn’t the only on-air mishap to go down on ITV this week, as yesterday Lorraine Kelly suffered a blunder for the first time in her TV career.

During GMB on Wednesday (December 14) Kate Garraway and Martin Lewis paused the show to check in with Lorraine.

However, Kate was quick to reveal that there had been some drama going on behind the scenes.

She said: “Lorraine, I hear there has been a bit of confusion about your alarm clock? I feel for you.”

The iconic TV star then replied, explaining what had happened in the early hours of the morning.

Lorraine Kelly was almost late for her show (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly suffers alarm mishap

She said: “Oh Kate, I don’t know what happened to me.

“I woke up and it was two o’clock in the morning but I thought I was late. I must have, I don’t know whether I need to go to Specsavers, there are others available. But I got up and got ready and then wondered…

“I thought there was something wrong with the clock.”

Lorraine had posted a photo to Twitter in the early hours to reveal that she had woken up at 2am.

She tweeted: “So this is a first. Woke up – convinced I’d slept in – super-fast shower – threw on clothes and then looked at time properly.”

However, she later revealed she went back to sleep and slept through her alarm.

Lorraine reveals more about her blunder

Confused about what had happened, Martin asked Lorraine on GMB: “Did the alarm actually go off or did you just wake up early?”

A clearly flustered Lorraine then replied: “No, it never. I just woke up and I don’t know. I must have been in a really deep sleep and panicked. You know that where you think I can’t be late, I can’t be late.”

Kate then teased: “Just to make you feel bad, that is when my alarm is set for anyway.”

