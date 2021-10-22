Ranvir Singh stepped in to replace Lorraine Kelly on ITV this morning (October 22) and she debuted a new makeover.

The former Strictly star, 44, unveiled her new ‘do on screen for the first time and she looked stunning.

Lorraine fans clearly agreed and took to social media to praise her.

Ranvir looked ‘stunning’ today according to Lorraine fans (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV favourite Ranvir look on Lorraine this morning?

Ranvir usually rocks shorter, straighter hair, but today was different.

Wearing a sleek green dress, she debuted tussled locks, which cascaded over her shoulders.

Read more: Ranvir Singh on the real reason she kept marriage break-up a secret

Coupled with that knockout dress, Ranvir looked sensational.

And, while it’s not currently known when Ranvir will return to Lorraine, if she continues to look this incredible, fans will definitely want her back!

Our Ranvir looking very glam this morning 🤩#Lorraine — sharon coates (@gildashaz) October 22, 2021

How did fans react to Ranvir’s new ‘do?

Fans couldn’t wait to praise the look and the new ‘do on social media, and took to Twitter to express their love for the new hair.

One gushed: “Our Ranvir looking very glam this morning [stars-for-eyes emoji] #Lorraine.”

Our Ranvir looking very glam this morning.

Another said: @ranvir01 looks gorj [two hearts-for-eyes emojis] @lorraine #lorraine.”

A third exclaimed: “@ranvir01 looks stunning on #lorraine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv)

What did Ranvir show off on Instagram?

Ranvir actually debuted her new look on Instagram last week, and thanked her hairdresser.

She captioned the image of her new ‘do: “As the weather turns, and the days get shorter, I felt like a change! Rise up up @lucajoneshair @kitchhair for perfecting my new hairdo.

Read more: Ranvir Singh ‘looks younger’ as she shows off stunning hair transformation

“If you’re near me make space for swishing [party emoji].”

And fans loved it, too.

One said excitedly: “Omg! It is absolutely gorgeous. How are you constantly getting younger looking?!”