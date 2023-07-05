ITV shares exciting update about series 5 of The Bay after confirming exit of fan favourite

ITV has shared some exciting news about series 5 of The Bay, just days after they confirmed a fan favourite would NOT be returning to the popular show.

Earlier this year, the channel shared the news fans wanted to hear – that The Bay would be returning for series 5. A spokesperson for ITV revealed the upcoming series would “focus on the emotionally complex life of a divided family”.

They explained that series 5 would see Jenn Townsend and the team forced to tread carefully with the father and the mother of a victim who are bitterly divorced… As they try to solve the case, they have to keep the whole family onside.

And now, ITV has confirmed that the series has started filming!

Filming starts on series 5 of The Bay on ITV

ITV has confirmed the great news that filming has begun on the fifth series of The Bay. That means that we should get to see Marsha Thomason return as Morecambe MIU’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, sometime in 2024.

Cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin will also return. Barry Sloane will be back as Chris Fischer, while Georgia Scholes plays Chris’ daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes return as Conor and Maddie, Jenn’s children.

However, as revealed by ED! earlier this week, one fan favourite will NOT be in the upcoming series 5. Actor Thomas Law has quit the crime drama to return to EastEnders. The actor played police detective Eddie Martin for three years.

An ITV rep confirmed: “Thomas won’t be appearing in the next series of The Bay.”

Who joins the cast?

First of all, Happy Valley actress Olwen May will join the team in Morecambe for series 5. Meanwhile, Casualty fave Suzanne Packer joins the cast as Jenn’s mum, Anne Townsend.

Joining the new series as guest cast are Cold Feet’s Leanne Best, Hijack’s Neil Maskell, New Tricks’ David Troughton, Screw’s Stephen Wight, and Ceallach Spellman, star of Better.

Last but not least, Derry Girls actress Tara Lynne O’Neill joins as Sinead, DI Tony Manning’s new partner.

The likes of Joe Armstrong, Stephen Tompkinson, Sharon Small, Joe Absolom, Ian Puleston-Davies, Vincent Regan, and Jonas Armstrong have all appeared in the past.

What’s the plot of series 5 of The Bay?

Morecambe’s MIU team must solve the case of a 23-year-old university student, Hannah, who is found dead on the edge of the docks. Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case. They uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises in the student community.

As intensity increases, and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it. And Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and subsequently build bridges with her own family.

The Bay series 1 to 4 are available to watch on ITVX. Series 5 will air in 2024.

