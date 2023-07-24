Susanna Reid on GMB / Lorraine Kelly / Alison Hammond on This Morning / Frankie Bridge on Loose Women
When are the ITV daytime shows back as GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women taken off air?

The World Cup is impacting schedules again...

By Robert Emlyn Slater

ITV Daytime shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women have been on and off the TV schedules recently thanks to the Women’s World Cup.

But when are they coming back? Read on to find out…

Lionesses celebrating Euro 2022
The Lionesses will be on TV a lot this month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

ITV daytime shows cancelled

Last week saw the Women’s World Cup 2023 kick off in Australia and New Zealand. The Lionesses will be heading Down Under with the hope of topping their Euro 2022 feat and becoming champions of the world.

Unfortunately, for daytime TV fans, the Women’s World Cup is going to be disrupting the TV schedules for the next few weeks.

ITV let viewers know there would be some changes to the schedules during the tournament.

“As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this week, there will be some slight changes to our usual schedule. Here’s all the details you need for this week!” they said in a social media post.

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid
GMB has been impacted by the schedule changes (Credit: ITV)

When are the ITV daytime shows back?

So when are our favourite daytime shows coming back? Read on to find out…

Good Morning Britain has been on and off screens over the last week. The show was off-air today (Monday, July 24) due to coverage of the match between Germany and Morocco (which ended 6-0 to the Germans).

GMB won’t be back on screens tomorrow (Tuesday, July 25) or Wednesday morning (July 26). However, it will be back on Thursday (July 27) and Friday (July 28).

Like GMB, Lorraine has been off air too. Lorraine wasn’t on today but will be back on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Alison and Dermot on This Morning
This Morning has been impacted by the coverage (Credit: ITV)

When will This Morning and Loose Women return?

Similarly, This Morning has been impacted by coverage of the World Cup. The hit ITV show wasn’t on air today due to coverage of the match between Brazil and Panama.

However, tomorrow (Tuesday, July 25), the show will be on, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, This Morning will finish at 11.30am, an hour earlier than usual.

Meanwhile, Loose Women wasn’t on today either. It will be on tomorrow, but won’t be on Wednesday. It will return on Thursday, but will be off again on Friday.

The World Cup will come to an end on August 20, so expect disruptions until then!

HIGHLIGHTS - England v Haiti - 2023 Women's World Cup

