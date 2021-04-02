It seems ITV is struggling to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

The former GMB star quit the show last month (March) following a wave of backlash from viewers after his comments about Meghan Markle.

Since he left, many have wondered if the show will ever be able to find a new presenter like him.

Well, it turns out ITV has been wondering the same thing.

ITV says there is no replacement for Piers yet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ITV can’t find a replacement for Piers Morgan

Boss Kevin Lygo has confessed that the network has realised there is “not a single person” who could replace Piers.

Kevin told Deadline: “Piers is a special thing. You can’t replace somebody like him. There is nobody like Piers, for good or bad.

“We have a roster of presenters. They’re all stepping up and doing a few more days than they would have done … We’ll mix and match until we feel what the right thing is to do.

“There isn’t a single person [who can replace him].”

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Alex Beresford for ‘trying to make name for himself’ amid Good Morning Britain exit drama

Despite the way he quit, Kevin went on to insist that Piers’ split with GMB remains amicable and that they are on good terms with Piers.

He admitted he’s “amazed” Piers “lasted this long” because “there were some other moments where I thought, ‘Oh, here we go'”.

Kevin added the last time he signed him was “about a year-and-half ago, and I remember saying: ‘Well, we’ve had a great run haven’t we Piers?'”.

Piers quit GMB after refusing to apologise over his Meghan Markle comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jason Manford doesn’t agree with Piers

Comedian Jason Manford recently labelled Piers’ remarks about Meghan Markle “out of order”.

Piers had said he didn’t believe Meghan in her Oprah interview.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie, but claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

Jason made his comments after Piers tweeted his Mail on Sunday article in which he opened up about his GMB exit.

Comedian Jason replied: “I always think it’s a good idea to read all sides.

Read more: Piers Morgan brands Susanna Reid’s goodbye to him on GMB ‘frosty’

“I don’t agree with Piers over the Meghan thing at all, think he was out of order.”

He added: “But when he quit GMB, nobody cheered more than the politicians who no longer have anyone to ask the hard questions.”

Piers then responded: “Fair enough… I respect your right to have a different opinion to me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.