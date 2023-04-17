Big Beat the Chasers update issued as ITV series set for return

Beat the Chasers has a big update for fans as the hit ITV series is set to return.

The iconic game show premiered back in 2020 and has gone on to run for five series. And fans wanting another dose of their favourite chasers are in luck!

Beat the Chasers is coming back for another series (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers on ITV

Bradley Walsh will be returning to host as budding quizzers put their skills to the ultimate test to bag some serious cash.

The show records on Friday 12th, Saturday 13th, Thursday 18th, Friday 19th, Saturday 20th & Sunday 21st May 2023.

All of the Chasers are teaming up again to take on anyone who thinks they can beat them. These include the likes of Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and more.

Bradley will be back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

When is ITV Beat The Chasers being filmed?

In an invitation sent to the public to be a part of the live audience for Beat the Chasers, it reads: “The show records on Friday 12th, Saturday 13th, Thursday 18th, Friday 19th, Saturday 20th & Sunday 21st May 2023.” They also added the filming will take place at “Elstree Film & TV Studios and there are afternoon and evening recordings each day”.

If fans of the show wish to appear in the audience, you can apply via the SRO Audiences’ website.

The Chasers will be back for the brand new series too (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Beat The Chasers?

In similarity to the original series, The Chase, hopefuls on Beat the Chasers start with a cash builder round. In this round, contestants are asked five multiple choice questions each. And for every correct answer, they are awarded with £1,000.

Players are then given the choice of playing between two and six chasers for increasing amounts of money. But with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Who will be on Beat The Chasers?

For the last series, Bradley and the gang welcomed new Chaser Issa Schultz. He replaced Anne Hegerty, who had COVID when the show was filmed. But for the new episodes, OG Anne is back on the panel alongside Shaun, Paul , Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett. One notable chaser missing from the line-up though is Darragh Ennis.

