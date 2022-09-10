ITV and the BBC have issued new scheduling changes for Saturday, September 10.

The Queen’s death has meant that vast swathes of scheduled programming has been cancelled in place of rolling news coverage.

The Voice will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

There is expected to be significant disruption in the coming weeks.

However ITV has now announced that tonight’s schedules will return to a more normal situation.

There are to be a series of documentaries about the Royal Family and the late monarch.

A spokesman confirmed: “ITV’s main channel will continue to make changes to its schedule to broadcast the important state events of the coming days culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated news coverage from our news teams.

“ITV will also be showing a number of documentaries about the Queen and the new King over the coming days. No advertising will run during any of the Royal coverage.”

The statement continued: “ITV will reintroduce some of its normal programming over the next few days to provide our viewers with the range of shows that they expect to see on the main ITV channel.

ITV and BBC reveal further schedule changes

“Further changes to the schedule will be announced in due course.”

This evening the second episode of The Masked Dancer will air at 6.50pm, with The Voice UK following at 8pm.

Then Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will follow at 9.10pm before the news returns.

Meanwhile on the BBC, BBC One’s programming will by and large move to BBC Two for the third day.

The Masked Dancer will air tonight on ITV (Credit: ITV)

It means shows like The Hit List, Pointless Celebrities and Casualty will move.

Brooklyn will follow at 9pm and after that it will return to normal BBC Two schedule.

BBC One will be dominated by ongoing coverage of the Queen’s death and King Charles’ ascension to the throne.

There will be a special edition of The One Show at 6.45pm.

It will be followed by two documentaries on the late Queen before BBC News at 10pm.

Like ITV, schedules are expected to return to a more normal situation in the coming days.

