Fed-up viewers demand ITV and BBC show better programmes during lockdown

Brits are calling for ITV and BBC to show better programmes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As millions across the country are stuck at home due to the virus outbreak, many more are putting their feet up in front of the TV.

There have been some changes to TV schedules such as the soaps - Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders - being cut down.

The ITV and BBC soaps have been cut down (Credit: BBC)

On Wednesday night (April 1), Emmerdale aired on ITV from 7pm to 7:30pm.

An episode of Coronation Street followed until 8pm before sitcom Kate and Koji aired for half-an-hour.

However, some viewers weren't amused by Kate and Koji and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Viewers weren't amused by Kate and Koji (Credit: ITV)

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Please tell me that #KateandKoji is only trending - because it's crap?"

Another said: "Light entertainment? #KateandKoji Isn’t it bad enough that we are in #lockdownuk."

A third tweeted: "Just caught #KateandKoji for the first time. Let’s just say that’s half-hour of my life I won’t get back again."

However, others found it amusing and were glad to enjoy some comedy during these difficult times.

Meanwhile, over on the BBC, Garden Rescue and The Repair Shop aired last night (April 1) before MasterChef began.

Other TV watchers have criticised BBC, ITV and Channel 4 for their schedule choices amid the lockdown.

What have they said?

One person ranted: "Just looking at the TV schedule and it's shocking! Come on @BBC @ITV @Channel4 @channel5_tv.

"I know we are all in lockdown but at least schedule some decent films and stop putting pointless drivel on and repeats of crap reality programmes."

Another wrote: "Please put something on TV during #lockdownuk it's rubbish currently."

One added: "Come on @ITV @BBC @skytv @virginmedia and the rest, put something decent on whilst we're stuck in.

"The TV schedule is utter [expletive]."

Another said: "With this lockdown...Sort the tv listings out..Think of it as the festive period @itv @bbc@Film4."

The ITV daytime TV schedule has also had a shake-up amid the coronavirus crisis.

After that, This Morning airs until 12:30pm before a repeat episode of Loose Women runs until 1:30pm.

Are you fed up of the TV schedules? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.