it's a sin neil Patrick Harris
It’s A Sin: Viewers shocked to see American star Neil Patrick Harris and praise his British accent

Neil played posh tailor Henry in the drama

By Paul Hirons

It’s A Sin star Neil Patrick Harris has shocked viewers with his “brilliant” British accent.

The series, which started last night (January 23), won universal approval from viewers, with some calling it a “masterpiece”.

However, it was US star Neil’s appearance and accent that got tongues wagging.

Viewers praised Neil Patrick Harris for his British accent in It's A Sin
Neil plays tailor Henry (Credit: Channel 4)

Who does Neil Patrick Harris play in It’s A Sin?

Neil, 47, has previously starred in Doogie Howser MD and How I Met Your Mother.

He’s also won four Tony Awards in the US and was the first gay man to host the Oscars in 2015.

Read more: Is Ritchie in It’s A Sin singer Olly Alexander from Years & Years?

Now he’s taken a starring role in the drama, which depicts the London gay scene during the AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s.

And it wasn’t long before Neil not only won praise for his heartbreaking performance, but also his British accent.

How did viewers react to Neil in It’s A Sin?

Viewers watched as his character Henry came down with a mystery illness in the first episode.

One viewer wrote: “What a sweet sweet surprise @ActuallyNPH popping up on what I imagine will be considered a British masterpiece from now on #ItsASin.”

Another said: “#ItsASin finally started on @Channel4 after weeks of trailers, and the first episode was brilliantly funny.

“Highlight for me: @ActuallyNPH perfecting a posh British accent. Would’ve loved to see him in future episodes.”

Viewers fell in love with Colin in It's A Sin
Viewers fell in love with Colin (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Colin in It’s A Sin?

It wasn’t just Neil’s character Henry who stole viewers’ hearts.

They also loved innocent Welshman Colin, played by Colin Scott Howells.

Colin is precious – it’s so fun but at the same time so sad.

Young Colin comes to London to find his fortune and has dreams of becoming a tailor.

Henry soon takes him in and introduces him to the London gay scene.

Colin is ‘precious’

One viewer said: “I just want to wrap Colin in bubble wrap and give him a big squish.”

Read more: It’s A Sin star Stephen Fry arrived in London the same year as HIV and AIDS in 1981

Another wrote: “Absolutely loved it – amazing show and I’m already hooked.

“Colin is precious – it’s so fun but at the same time so sad.”

