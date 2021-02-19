It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander is set to star on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Takeaway as a guest announcer.

But when will he be on? And what’s next for this rising star?

When is Olly Alexander on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Olly, 30, is on Saturday Night Takeaway on Saturday 20th February at 7pm.

The actor and singer will serve as the guest announcer as the show kicks off its brand new series.

Gary Barlow will also be performing. Additional guests include Harry and Jamie Redknapp, Stephen Mulhern and Fleur East.

Olly has received international acclaim for his role in It’s A Sin (Credit: SplashNews)

What have Ant & Dec said about the new series?

The new series will be quite different due to the pandemic and social distancing measures.

The usual live audience has been replaced with a virtual audience of 300 participants.

However, Ant and Dec will still interact with them throughout the show.

Dec explained to Digital Spy: “For the first time ever, we’ll be doing it without a studio audience.”

Ant and Dec say the new Saturday Night Takeaway series is a first of its kind (Credit: SplashNews)

He continued: “But we do have a virtual audience, which we had a little bit before on Britain’s Got Talent. Such a lot of this show is about the audience.

“So we have researched ways, and are coming up with ways, to do a much more interactive virtual wall – more than any other show has done.”

Meanwhile Ant said on This Morning: “We can still throw live to audience. Unlike other virtual audiences we’ve asked to make it very interactive.”

Olly with his It’s A Sin co-stars (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Olly Alexander’s net worth?

Olly Alexander is already worth a pretty penny due to his success with his band Years & Years and as a rising star in the acting world.

According to CelebrityNetWorth he is estimated to be worth around $1.5 million (£1 million). However, it could easily higher given his recent success with Channel 4’s It’s A Sin.

What has Olly said about the success of It’s A Sin?

Olly has shared his delight at It’s A Sin’s huge success on Instagram.

Ahead of tonight’s final, he posted: “The final episode of #itsasin is being shown on @channel4 tonight.

Olly performing with Years & Years (Credit: SplashNews)

“It’s been an emotional journey guys! thank you everybody who’s been sending messages and spreading the message about the show, I’m so happy to see so many people talking about HIV and the progress made!!

“Thank you to @russelltdavies69 and every member of the team and crew and of course the most gorgeous cast ever to exist- ily.

“I’m so grateful for this experience and to have played Ritchie in this story!!! I’ve loved it so much! I’m never getting over it… La! x.”

What’s next for the singer and actor?

Olly hasn’t made any major announcements on what’s next for him as an actor or as the lead singer in Years & Years.

However, he is being rumoured as a possible replacement of Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who.

In fact even It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies has given his blessing.

Speaking to SFX Magazine he said: “Olly would make a marvellous Doctor Who.”

Will you be watching Saturday Night Takeaway?