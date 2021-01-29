It’s a Sin is brimming with fresh-faced TV stars, but actor Shaun Dooley – Clive Tozer – is an actor many viewers will recognise.

The actor is famous for his roles in respected TV dramas Broadchurch, Gentleman Jack and The Stranger.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shaun – including if he’s related to Strictly star Stacey Dooley!

What else has It’s a Sin star Shaun Dooley been in?

Shaun is a tried, tested and trusted face on TV, film and in theatre.

He’s been on our TV screens ever since 1997, when he was 23 years old.

Between 1997 and 1998, he portrayed Richie Fitzgerald in Coronation Street.

He also portrayed Rev. Tom Stuart in EastEnders for three years from 2001.

He played Eddie in Married, Single, Other, as well as Pete Garvey in Benidorm and Greg in Misfits.

The actor is best known for his roles in gritty TV dramas such as Red Riding, Five Days, Ordinary Lies and Broadchurch.

He recently played Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack opposite Suranne Jones.

He starred as Doug Tripp in The Stranger, before winning the role as Clive Tozer in C4’s It’s a Sin.

Horror fans will recognise him from 2008 cult film Eden Lake.

Who does Shaun Dooley play in It’s a Sin?

Shaun plays Clive Tozer in 80s drama It’s a Sin.

Clive is Ritchie’s dad – a bullish, opinionated, king of his own little world.

He’s even a bit jealous of his son and his freedom.

As is typical of the time, Clive has very old-fashioned views on romance which means his son dreads coming out to him.

Actor Shaun says: “Clive is very much of his time.

“If he’d been 20 years younger, he could have been Ritchie in terms of wanting fun, music and partying.

“Instead, he’s ended up with two kids, a car, a steady job, and drinks at the same pub with the same people.

“He’s stuck and resents it.”

However Shaun insists that Clive is basically a “good man inside”.

Shaun Dooley’s memories of AIDS/HIV

Shaun was a schoolboy when HIV and AIDS became headline news.

He says: “I was 13 when the John Hurt advert came out and I remember being utterly petrified of this thing called AIDS.

“We were shown the adverts in class and told: if you see anyone with a cut or nosebleed, do not help them, do not touch them.

“This fear of blood was huge.”

Of course, that was another myth about the virus circulated at the time.

How old is Shaun Dooley?

Shaun was born on March 30 1974.

He is currently 46.

Where is Shaun Dooley from?

Shaun was born in Barnsley, West Riding of Yorkshire.

He studied at the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester between 1992 and 1995.

Is he married?

Shaun has been with his wife Polly Dooley since 1998.

They have four children together.

Is Shaun Dooley related to Stacey Dooley?

We’d love to tell you that there’s a showbiz connection – but, sadly, there isn’t one!

Shaun is in fact the older brother of Kimberly Dooley and Stephanie Ann Dooley.

Stephanie Dooley is an actress, formerly married to Darren Day, who portrayed Zara Baynard in Emmerdale.

It’s a Sin episode two

Ritchie and Jill embark on a scheme to become professional actors, while Colin is excited to be offered a trip to New York.

Roscoe hides his fury when he finds himself excluded from his sister’s wedding, and Jill finds herself entering a world of mystery and fear.

The stories in the headlines are becoming true, and the shadow of AIDS looms.

But Ritchie’s denial is ferocious and Jill finds herself unable to tell the truth as the situation gets worse.

It’s a Sin continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

