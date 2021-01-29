It’s a Sin: Jill Baxter is played by actress Lydia West but what else has she been in?

It’s A Sin fave Jill Baxter is played by actress Lydia West, but what else has Lydia starred in?

And is she related to Thor star Tessa Thompson?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Actress Lydia West as Jill Baxter in It’s a Sin (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has Lydia West starred in?

Lydia is a young actress, still a relative newcomer to TV.

Her first television role was in Russell T Davies’ ITV drama Years and Years in 2019.

Lydia portrayed Bethany Bisme-Lyons in the six-parter, opposite Russell Tovey, Rory Kinnear, Emma Thompson and Anne Reid.

Viewers will remember tech-addict Bethany wanted to become “trans-human”.

Lydia went on to star as Lucy Westenra in the BBC’s sexy Dracula adaptation in 2020.

She’s also appeared in Higher Grounds as Bridget, before Russell T Davies cast her again – this time in his new drama It’s a Sin.

Lydia is currently filming two new TV series called Suspicion and Text for You.

She’s going places!

Who does Lydia West play in It’s a Sin?

Lydia plays Jill Baxter in 80s drama It’s a Sin.

Lydia describes Jill as “a very kind, sweet, generous 18-year-old girl who is from Woking”.

She moved to London to go to university where she meets Ash and Ritchie.

The gang live a typically raucous life at uni, until the threat of AIDS and HIV looms heavy over them.

The character of Jill is based on someone writer Russell T Davies knew in the 80s.

Lydia explains: “The day before the read-through, Russell informed me that Jill exists, that she’s one of his friends, and she is playing my mum!

“The fact that I was chosen to play a character inspired by someone who’s so close to Russell is just a massive honour and I feel very proud to do that.”

Jill Nalder, the inspiration for Lydia’s character, plays Jill’s mother in the show.

The cast of It’s a Sin currently airing on Channel 4 on Fridays (Credit: C4)

Is she related to Thor star Tessa Thompson?

You’d be forgiven for confusing Lydia with Thor actress Tessa Thompson – many people do!

Tessa is the American star of Creed, Westworld and Men in Black: International.

Lydia is not related to her, but she’s chasing on the tails of her career!

How old is Lydia West from It’s a Sin?

Lydia was born on June 24 1993.

She is currently 27 years old.

The cast of Years and Years, including Lydia West (Credit: ITV)

Is she on social?

Lydia often shares photos of her It’s a Sin co-stars on her official Instagram page.

She doesn’t have a Twitter page as yet.

It’s a Sin episode two

Ritchie and Jill embark on a scheme to become professional actors, while Colin is excited to be offered a trip to New York.

Roscoe hides his fury when he finds himself excluded from his sister’s wedding, and Jill finds herself entering a world of mystery and fear.

The stories in the headlines are becoming true, and the shadow of AIDS looms.

But Ritchie’s denial is ferocious and Jill finds herself unable to tell the truth as the situation gets worse.

It’s a Sin continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.