It’s A Sin creator clears up controversy over Phillip Schofield gay reference

It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies has finally broken his silence over a controversial reference to Phillip Schofield.

Viewers were stunned when characters in the show made a remark about the This Morning star being secretly gay.

Phillip only came out as gay last year, which has left viewers of the 1980s-based series scratching their heads.

The cast of It’s a Sin currently airing on Channel 4 on Fridays (Credit: C4)

It’s A Sin: How did they know Phillip Schofield is gay?

One viewer tweeted: “I watched #ItsASin and had to check filming dates due to the Phillip Schofield mention. Filming wrapped 7 days before he came out (officially). Must just be a coincidence?”

A second user said: “Dead at the Phillip reference! #ItsASin”

“PHILLIP SCHOFIELD! #ItsASin” said a third.

I watched #ItsASin and had to check filming dates due to the Phillip Schofield mention. Filming wrapped 7 days before he came out (officially). Must just be a coincidence? — Mike Greatrex (@mikey9t8t3) January 23, 2021

Russell T Davies has now insisted that the reference was simply a coincidence.

In the scene, Ritchie (Olly Alexander) is talking with his lover Donald (Nathaniel Hall) about which celebrities they think are gay.

Phillip Schofield came out last year (Credit: ITV)

Donald says: “I’ll tell you who else – Phillip Schofield. I had a friend who worked in The Broom Cupboard, said he’s at it like Billy-o.”

Explaining the reference, Russell told The Times that it was just a fantasy for the characters.

“Gay men always say that a handsome man on television is gay. So in the 1980s we always used to say Phillip Schofield was gay.

“The lawyer said, ‘No, you don’t need to clear this with Schofield, because he’s straight so we don’t need to check that’.

“Only now he’s come out, isn’t that weird?” he added.

It’s A Sin follows five friends who live together in London amid the AIDS crisis.

One of It’s A Sin’s characters is a real person (Credit: Channel 4)

Is It’s a Sin A True Story?

Russell T. Davies draws heavily from his own experiences growing up during the time period.

As a result, one character, Jill Baxter, is actually based on a real person.

She is based on the real-life figure of Jill Nalder, who is a long-time friend of the writer’s.

Amazingly, just like Jill in the series, Jill Nalder is an actress and even appears in the series as Christine Baxter, Jill Baxter’s mother.

