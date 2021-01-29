It’s a Sin: Colin actor Callum Scott Howells reveals his grandparents died of COVID

It’s a Sin character Colin has already felt first hand the horror of HIV and AIDS.

Sadly, the actor Callum Scott Howells has also revealed his own tragic real life loss.

Here’s everything you need to know about actor Callum and his It’s a Sin character Colin.

Callum Scott Howells as Colin in It’s a Sin (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has Colin star Callum Scott Howells been in?

Callum Scott Howells is a totes newbie!

His role as Colin in C4’s It’s a Sin is his first ever TV role.

But it certainly won’t be his last!

He’s no stranger to treading the boards, though.

Callum was recently cast as Romeo in Gary Owen’s brand-new play Romeo and Julie, based on the Shakespeare classic.

However, the production has been postponed until further notice due to the pandemic.

Callum Scott Howells plays Colin in It’s a Sin

Callum plays Colin Morris-Jones in 80s drama It’s a Sin.

Colin is a young 18-year-old boy at the beginning of the story, who moves to London, to start a job in Savile Row.

He befriends a man called Henry, and that’s where his journey begins.

He later meets Ritchie, Roscoe and Jill on a night out and the gang go on a massive journey together.

Actor Callum admits “spending time with Neil Patrick Harris was another time when I was in awe, of seeing someone fantastic at work”.

Callum adds: “I can completely relate to Colin. He comes from a place where he’s struggled to be himself.

“It’s not easy to grow up in the Valleys as a queer person. It’s really difficult. There aren’t many of us.”

The cast of It’s a Sin currently airing on Channel 4 on Fridays (Credit: C4)

How did Callum relate to his It’s a Sin character Colin?

Callum knows what it’s like to lose someone to a cruel disease.

Sadly Covid has claimed the lives of two of his grandparents.

Like HIV and AIDS, the Covid pandemic has been rife with misinformation, false rumours and controversy theories.

Callum recently told The Independent: “I’m fighting for my grandparents.

“They were the biggest part of my life. People deny that Covid-19 is real? I can tell you it is real because my grandparents are dead.

“Sorry, I know that’s really brutal. I’m sorry if you find this too direct.”

Sadly, his grandparents died before the show aired after they contracted coronavirus.

Where is It’s a Sin Colin star Callum from?

Callum, 21, is a Welsh actor and hails from the village of Tonyrefail, in south Wales’ Rhonda Valley.

He previously studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

Callum Scott Howells as Colin opposite the character of Roscoe (Credit: Channel 4)

Is he on social?

Callum is very present on Instagram.

He often posts pictures from his days filming on It’s a Sin.

His gorgeous dog Dewi also makes quite a few appearances!

It’s a Sin episode two

Ritchie and Jill embark on a scheme to become professional actors, while Colin is excited to be offered a trip to New York.

Roscoe hides his fury when he finds himself excluded from his sister’s wedding, and Jill finds herself entering a world of mystery and fear.

The stories in the headlines are becoming true, and the shadow of AIDS looms.

But Ritchie’s denial is ferocious and Jill finds herself unable to tell the truth as the situation gets worse.

It’s a Sin continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

