Is this the real reason Ben Shephard refuses to do Strictly Come Dancing?

Tipping Point is now in its 12th series, with Ben Shephard back hosting the ITV quiz show.

Viewers had to watch repeats for months until the popular show returned at the end of August.

But because of social distancing measures he’s no longer able to hug contestant battling to win the £10,000.

What’s Ben Shephard’s background?

Ben was born in Epping, Essex, in 1974.

He has a degree in dance and is a bit of a sporting fanatic.

Now 46, Ben represented South East England’s under 16s and 18s football teams and the Senior Eastern Counties rugby team.

Ben Shepherd’s first presenting gig was fronting the Channel 4 show Control Freaks in 1998.

He went on to present alongside Melanie Sykes on the Bigger Breakfast, on EastEnders Revealed and Planet Pop.

Ben presented various other shows, but he really cemented his career when he got the job of hosting the Xtra Factor in 2007.

His career went from strength to strength, presenting GMTV, the Krypton Factor and Entertainment Today.

In 2010 Ben Shephard was announced as the co-host of Dancing on Ice, and presented Uefa’s Campions League Matches.

You can see Matt LeBlanc put out his hand and say who’s that freak

By 2014 Ben landed his most prestigious job yet – and graced the sofa’s of Good Morning Britain, waking up the nation.

Is Ben Shephard married?

Ben Shephard is married to his university sweetheart.

He and Annie Perks went to Birmingham University, and while he studied dance, she studied philosophy.

Yes, he has a degree in dance and ballet! Ben has been asked to do Strictly multiple times but has always said he turned in down because of wife Annie’s worry about the curse.

But does it have more to do with the grief contestants get when it’s revealed they have prior dance experience?

Annie went on to carve a career in fashion and interiors, working for glossy magazines until they started their own family, working for magazines like Glamour, House and Garden and Elle.

The couple married in 2004 and have two children, Jack, 14, and 13-year-old Sam.

What is Ben Shephard’s net worth?

That’s the million dollar question.

Or in Ben’s case £3.6 million. according to celebritynetworth.com

As well at GMB and Tipping Point, Ben has also enjoyed regular radio work and sports reporting.

What cool facts might you have missed about Ben Shephard?

Ben Shephard isn’t just a presenter.

He once had a cameo as a news reporter in Friends, and starred in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince as a Diagon Alley Father.

When asked about it on GMB in 2018, he revealed he appeared in the episode titled The One Where Rachel Is Late and was credited as ‘Man with Microphone.

The Sun reported that Ben said: “Oh I didn’t like to go on about it!”

Ben said that in the 2002 scene it looks like he’s offended actor Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, as he could be seen waving Ben away with his hand.

Ben explained: “No one’s talking there…

“You can see that they’re actually doing their lines, and I actually leant out…

“You can see Matt LeBlanc put out his hand and say who’s that freak.”

As well as the cameo Ben speaks fluent French and loves kitesurfing.

But perhaps most surprising factoid is that Ben once broke the Guinness World record for the most pumpkins smashed in a minute.

