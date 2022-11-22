Is This Morning on today? Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby forced off air

Is This Morning on today? is a question many devoted fans of the ITV daytime show will currently be asking themselves.

Indeed, they will not only be asking it today (Tuesday November 22), but tomorrow and Thursday, too!

That’s because Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and the rest of This Morning’s stars are taking a short break.

Is This Morning on today? Phillip and Holly won’t be seen on the show again until next week (Credit: YouTube)

Is This Morning on today?

It was revealed yesterday (Monday November 21) that This Morning is taking a short hiatus this week.

And unsurprisingly it is linked to the World Cup in Qatar.

Presenters Phillip and Holly confirmed the change at the end of yesterday’s first instalment of the week.

As it turns out, it will be one of only two episodes that makes the air this week.

“Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings,” Phillip said.

“Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary] will be with you Friday,” the co-host added, as he and Holly waved England and Wales flags.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will be on hand later this week (Credit: YouTube)

He went on: “We will see you next week.”

Then Holly rounded out the duo’s first and last showing this week by saying: “All that’s left for us to say is good luck England, good luck Wales and we’ll see you next week.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

The World Cup will be on ITV1 for the next few mornings, so we’ll be back with @AlisonHammond and @radioleary on Friday. Good luck England and Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1lrFUHHFS9 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 21, 2022

How This Morning viewers reacted

This Morning fans made it clear on social media they aren’t enamoured by the imminent change in the TV schedules.

One incredulous person complained on Twitter: “Really? @Schofe, @hollywills? Why, why, why? Hate football! My routine is up the spout now!”

“Not everyone likes football,” pointed out another unhappy viewer.

Not everyone likes football.

Furthermore, a third respondent on Twitter protested: “I prefer watching This Morning rather than the World Cup.”

Meanwhile someone else added five shocked emojis to their post as they asked: “What did we do to deserve this?”

Another disenchanted fan suggested switching channels in the meantime.

“Cant you be on ITV2 or something?” they pondered.

While somebody else howled in disappointment: “Nooooooooooooooooooo.”

Don’t despair – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return! (Credit: YouTube)

However, not everybody was as put out by the prospect of no Phil and Hols for a few days.

One person even went to the effort of typing out the words and pressing ‘Tweet’ to say: “Don’t rush back.”

Read more: This Morning viewers fume as show taken off air for days in huge schedule shake-up

This Morning usually airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am. But not for the next few days!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.