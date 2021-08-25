Is The Coroner actor Matt Bardock married and why did he leave Casualty?

Actor Matt Bardock is popping up on our screens every weekday at the moment as BBC One replays episodes of The Coroner.

While the crime drama series has sadly been axed, there’s still some fantastic episodes to cram in.

But what is there to know about The Coroner star and Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins actor Matt Bardock?

Claire Goose and Matt Bardock starred in The Coroner for two series (Credit: UKTV)

Is Matt Bardock married? Who is his wife?

Yes! He lives in Surrey with his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

Matt seems to keep his family life very private and there’s no information about his wife, but the couple have been together for several years.

What have I seen Matt in before?

Matt has quite an impressive CV with starring roles in a long line of big-name shows.

One of his most recognised roles is as Casualty paramedic Jeff Collier. He was in that role for seven years between 2007-2014 before his character was tragically killed off in a vehicle explosion.

During his stint on the show his character had a close friendship with fellow paramedic Kathleen ‘Dixie’ Dixon.

Their close bond even saw Jeff marry her, despite her being a lesbian, to grant her father his dying wish of seeing her get hitched.

He’s also made appearances in The Bill, Kavanagh QC, Prime Suspect, A Touch Of Frost and Doctors – to name but a few of his credits!

What is Matt Bardock doing now?

While Matt doesn’t seem to currently have anything in the pipeline we are sure it won’t be long before he is popping up on a stage or screen near you.

For now, we’ll have to settle for the daily instalments of The Coroner on BBC One.

Is Davey on The Coroner married?

Yes! Davey is married but his wife has never actually been seen on screen. Talking about their relationship Matt said: “I think she knows that their relationship isn’t the perfect one and that work is a smokescreen for Davey and Jane to be together. We don’t actually see his wife.”

The Coroner is on today at 1.45pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!