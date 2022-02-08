Is Starstruck on ITV basically a rip-off of Stars In Their Eyes?

Starstruck on ITV is a new singing competition with a twist – which sounds a lot like Stars In Their Eyes.

The shiny floor show is judged by a panel of very familiar faces who are looking to find the next big British pop star.

The contestants all get one chance to transform into their musical idols and put on the performance of a lifetime.

But will they be able to win over the judges and the critical audience watching at home?

Here’s everything we know about the TV series Starstruck and how to watch it.

Starstruck contestants get the opportunity to dress up as their all time favourite music star (Credit: ITV)

What is Starstruck?

Starstruck is a new ITV singing competition that sees talented members of the public transform into the world’s biggest pop stars.

In the series, the contestants get the opportunity of a lifetime to become their favourite singer for a night.

Prepare for Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye or Lionel Richie wannabes.

In episode one, host Olly Murs welcomes the first four teams of super-fans as they go head-to-head in the talent show.

Each team undergoes a massive makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

The contestant that makes it through to the final could win a whopping £50,000.

The panel will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience picks just one person to go through to the series final.

ITV explained: “Leaving their day jobs behind, members of the public will be transformed into their most beloved music star for one night only.”

Our favourite British icons are judging the new singing competition Starstruck (Credit: ITV)

Who are the judges?

Starstruck also features an impressive panel of expert judges.

The panel includes: award-winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith – who you may just have seen recently in The Teacher or No Return, singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.

The lovely Olly Murs is hosting the brand new series (Credit: ITV)

When is Starstruck on ITV and is it basically just Stars In Their Eyes?

Starstruck begins on ITV on February 12, at 8.30pm.

Is it Stars In Their Eyes for a new decade? Well, that will remain to be seen after episode one airs.

There are some similarities, but Stars In Their Eyes didn’t have a celebrity panel of judges.

And Starstruck of course doesn’t have the legendary Matthew Kelly!

