Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has landed her own home improvement TV series with the BBC.

The 31-year-old presenter will coach six families over the course of one week to help declutter their homes.

As well as Stacey, Sort Your Life Out will also feature home gurus Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Robert Bent.

It comes following the success of Stacey’s Instagram account, where she often posts her household tips and upcycling hacks.

And the presenter can’t wait to help others.

Speaking to The Mirror, she shared: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying.

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard.”

According to the publication, Stacey will help families as they strip their homes bare to recycle, donate and sell thousands of items.

However, tensions will run high when it comes to deciding what items they want to keep.

A pilot will run this spring, while the six-part programme will air later this year.

BBC commissioning editor Emily Smith said: “We’re so excited for this series with Stacey and her team.”

What else has the Loose Women star been up to?

Despite her social media success, Stacey recently quit Instagram after being targeted by trolls.

It came after she was branded a “horse” by one particularly nasty user.

At the time, Stacey replied to the person, saying: “Horses are so beautiful… thank you. Looks like you’re not feeling great. Wish you better.”

Furthermore, the star later shared a short clip of herself getting ready for bed.

In the post, she announced: “I’m going to sleep now, probably for a few days! Spend some time with the boys before school and just put my phone in a drawer for a while.

“Have the best Sunday. I know I’ve said it many times, but thank you for everything.”

