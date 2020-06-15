Is Sergei Skripal still alive and what happened to his daughter?

BBC's thrilling three-part drama The Salisbury Poisonings has left many viewers wondering what really happened to Sergei Skripal.

After unknowingly coming into contact with the deadly nerve agent Novichok, he almost died in 2018.

But where is he now? Here's everything we know so far.

The Salisbury Poisonings tells the story of Sergei Skripal and his daughter (Credit: BBC)

Is Sergei Skripal still alive?

Yes. Sergei and his daughter Yulia, who was also a victim in the attack, reportedly lived in a safe house guarded by MI6 for over a year.

His former neighbours told The Sunday Times magazine that they had received a Christmas card from him in December, but had little way of responding.

Read more: Why did Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy split

Mr Cassidy said: “It’s nice to know they are thinking of us, but I don’t expect we’ll ever see them."

Sergei now has a new identity to start a new life, according to a senior government source, reports the paper.

Ann-Marie Duff as Tracy Daszkiewicz (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Sergei Skripal's daughter?

Thankfully, after three weeks in a critical condition, Sergei's daughter Yulia regained consciousness.

Just like her father, she was taken to a secure location after being discharged from hospital on April 9.

Read more: Who died in the Salisbury Poisonings attack and what is Novichok?

Two years on, Yuila is believed to have left the safehouse and moved to New Zealand in a secret location.

Sergei's daughter lived in Moscow and had only arrived in the country one day before the devastating attack that changed their lives forever.

Cops found Sergei and his daughter unresponsive on a park bench (Credit: BBC)

Who was responsible for the Salisbury poisonings?

Two men identified as officers in the G. U. Intelligence Service, using the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were the main suspects of the attack.

It's believed the pair arrived at Gatwick Airport on March 2.

Read more: What happened to DS Nick Bailey after the Salisbury poisonings?

However, the men denied any involvement in the poisoning during an interview with Russia Today back in 2018.

When asked why they where in Salisbury, Petrov explained: “Our friends had been suggesting for a long time that we visit this wonderful town [Salisbury].”

Boshirov said: "It's a tourist town - there's a famous cathedral there. Salisbury cathedral.

"It's famous for its 123-metre spire, it's famous for its clock - the first clock to be invented in the world, and it's still going."

Read more: Where is Tracy Daszkiewicz now? Salisbury poisonings hero's true story revealed

All allegations of any involvement have been denied by Russia.

Petrov and Ruslan are currently on the run with a European Arrest Warrant out for their arrest.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.