Mrs Brown’s Boys is as famous for its foul-mouthed ‘mammy’ as it is for its festive specials – but is Mrs Brown’s Boys on this Christmas?

Last year’s ‘A Wonderful Mammy’, which aired on Christmas Day, attracted more than seven million UK viewers.

Catch this repeated on Monday December 7 2020 at 9.30pm on BBC One.

But will Mammy and her boys return in 2020?

Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for Christmas and a New Year Special in 2020 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dawn French will pay a special tribute to the late Emma Chambers in the upcoming Vicar of Dibley Christmas specials

Is Mrs Brown’s Boys on this Christmas on BBC One?

Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for two brand new festive specials.

The traditional Christmas Day episode will air on BBC One at 10pm.

And fans won’t have to wait too long for their next dose of Agnes Brown…

The show returns to the channel for another special on New Year’s Day at 10pm on BBC One.

What happens in the Christmas special?

The two 30-minute episodes revolve around the impact of coronavirus, with a tongue seriously in cheek.

During the Christmas Day festive special, called ‘Mammy of the People’, we see Agnes and the Brown family trying to come to terms with the “new normal”.

Buster and Dermot have new jobs as coronavirus advisors (oh dear), and Mrs Brown has a new tree.

Plus there’s a flasher on the loose called the Knickie Knackie Dickie who’s been terrorising households around Finglas.

Meanwhile, Agnes and Winnie enter a competition for an alternative Queen’s speech.

Mrs Brown won’t let a pandemic stop her from returning! (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: When does Call the Midwife return? And will there be a Christmas special this year?

New Year’s episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys

In ‘Mammy’s Memories’ on New Year’s Day, Cathy has a significant birthday coming up and isn’t happy about it.

Winnie is burgled and her mother’s beloved wedding ring is missing.

Buster and Dermot go in search of the thief…

Who stars in Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Many of the cast are directly related to the creator and star of the show Brendan O’Carroll.

Which would have made filming during the coronavirus pandemic much easier!

Brendan portrays matriarch Agnes Brown.

His real-life wife Jennifer Gibney plays Agnes’ daughter Cathy, while his real-life sister Eilish O’Carroll stars as Agnes’ best friend and next-door neighbour, Winnie.

The festive episodes also star Brendan’s son Danny O’Carroll as Buster and Paddy Houlihan as Dermot, a pair of inept criminals.

Grandad, played by Dermot O’Neill, and Damien (Conor Moloney) also feature in key roles.

Mrs Brown gets caught up with the police in the festive specials of Mrs Brown’s Boys (Credit: BBC One)

Christmas on BBC One

Call The Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Doctor Who will all return for seasonal specials over Christmas and New Year.

There’s also star-studded drama Black Narcissus, the return of Worzel Gummidge and a Strictly Christmas special.

And there’s crime drama The Serpent, which stars Jenna Coleman and is set in the 1970s.

The BBC’s Head Of Content, Charlotte Moore, says: “Let’s face it, it’s been a difficult year, unlike any other.

“So we’ve pulled out all the stops this Christmas to keep people entertained and bring comfort and joy when we need it most, with a range of unmissable programmes across our channels and BBC iPlayer.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys will air on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day on BBC One at 10pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.