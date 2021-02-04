Is Med dead in The Bay? The show left viewers gobsmacked with an explosive ending to the third episode.

The ITV drama continued on Wednesday (February 3) evening with cops Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) and Med Kharim (Taheen Modak) still seeking leads on the murder of Stephen Marshbrook (Stephen Tompkinson).

Lisa sniffed out potential rifts and financial woes in the family, while Med investigated dodgy property deals in the Bradwell business.

The Bay episode three had a shocking ending (Credit: ITV)

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode three and four.

What happened at the end of episode three?

At the end of the third episode, a car ran Med down.

As he lay injured and dazed, the car waited on the road ahead.

The unknown driver then threw the vehicle into reverse and ran over him again.

An unknown driver ran Med over (Credit: ITV)

Is Med dead in The Bay?

Yes, unfortunately Med succumbs to his injuries.

At the start of the fourth episode, Lisa, DI Tony Manning (Daniel Ryan) and others rush to help Med.

Despite their efforts to save the fallen cop, there’s nothing they can do and he is pronounced dead at the scene.

Unfortunately, medics pronounced Med dead at the scene (Credit: ITV)

How did The Bay viewers react to episode three?

On Twitter, what happened to Med left viewers absolutely devastated.

Tonight’s episode of #TheBay was amazing! Had me in tears at the end though, poor Med.

A number on the social media site admitted the shock ending had them in tears, as they hoped Med would survive.

One tweeted: “Tonight’s episode of #TheBay was amazing! Had me in tears at the end though, poor Med. Really gripping series though I love it!”

Another said: “Can’t believe they just left us on a cliffhanger like that, literally going to be worried about Med for the next seven days now. And no I ain’t binge watching on the Hub cos I need something to watch weekly.”

A third put, “Noooo Med” alongside crying emojis.

A fourth said: “Bloody hell, always leaving every episode on a cliff hanger! But Med though! #TheBay.”

“PROTECT MED AT ALL COSTS,” said a fifth with a string of broken heart emojis.

