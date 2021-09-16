Is Jodie Comer from Liverpool and who is her American boyfriend?

Jodie Comer’s roles in Killing Eve, Free Guy and Doctor Foster have helped make her a household name – but is she from Liverpool?

How old is she and who is she dating?

The actress stars as Sarah in upcoming C4 drama Help.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Stephen Graham stars as Tony, opposite Jodie Comer’s Sarah in Help (Credit: Channel 4)

How old is she?

Jodie was born on March 11 1993 in Liverpool.

She is currently 28 years old – impressively young for someone who has achieved so much!

Is Jodie Comer from Liverpool?

Despite portraying Russian assassin in her most famous role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, Jodie is actually as British as they come!

The actress was born in Liverpool, England, and still lives at home with her parents!

She grew up in the city’s Childwall suburb, and attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in the neighbouring suburb of Woolton.

It was there that she met and befriended Olympic athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

In 2020, Jodie spoke out about the class discrimination she experienced during her career as someone from a working class city.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in the third series of Killing Eve (Credit: BBC One)

What has Jodie starred in?

Jodie has been on our screens since 2008, when she was just 15.

She starred as Leanne in The Royal Today, before going on to win small parts in Holby City, Doctors, Silent Witness and Waterloo Road.

In 2011, she portrayed Sharna Mulhearne in Justice, and went on to play Chloe in My Mad Fat Diary between 2013 and 2015.

Jodie also played Ivy Moxam in Thirteen and Elizabeth of York in The White Princess before winning a huge role opposite Suranne Jones.

Of course, Jodie played Kate Parks in both series of BBC One’s Doctor Foster.

Kate had an affair with the husband of Suranne Jones’ character Gemma – but was just as much a victim of Simon Foster as Gemma was.

In 2018, Jodie appeared as assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve – arguably the role that made her the most famous.

She has since reprised the role in series two and three, and will do so again in the upcoming – and final – series four.

Jodie currently plays care worker Sarah in the moving Channel 4 feature film Help, and Millie in the Ryan Reynolds film Free Guy.

Is Jodie Comer from Liverpool? Who is her boyfriend?

Liverpool-born Jodie is notoriously private about her personal life.

But we do know she is dating American lacrosse champ James Burke.

She confirmed the romance in an interview with the Sunday Times Style Magazine.

She said: “You know, I would never want to speak badly about people in my past but, yes, this relationship feels very different.

“This feels like nothing else. When you actually feel it, you’re like, ‘Ahhh, so this is what it feels like!’ And it was special.

“I was away, it was the height of summer, I was doing this incredible job that was so much fun, it was my first time working in the States. So it was a lot of firsts.”

But Jodie admitted that the pandemic threw a spanner in the works as the two lovebirds were stuck on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

She added: “It has been tricky… there’s a lot of FaceTiming. But it’s working! It’s good. It’s really good. It’s like with anything in life, if you want it enough you make it work.”

The Killing Eve actress is thought to have hit it off with James while she was filming Free Guy.

In July 2020, the actress came under fire by fans for dating James because he supports Donald Trump.

A number of trolls on Twitter called for Jodie to be “cancelled” because of James’ supposed political leanings.

Speaking with Porter Magazine, Jodie said: “All this false information came out about him, and people just ridiculed him and me, and my family.

“People took these tweets as truth. That was the biggest time my life has been kind of blown up and publicised in that way.”

She starred opposite Suranne Jones in Doctor Foster, but is Jodie Comer from Liverpool? (Credit: BBC One)

Is Jodie Comer from Liverpool? When is Killing Eve back?

Jodie will return to our screens as Villanelle next year in 2022.

The BBC One drama has had viewers gripped since its launch in 2018.

However, the series is due to end after filming takes place this summer.

Killing Eve’s official Twitter page previously made the announcement in March.

It read: “Anything worth having is worth the wait. #KillingEve. Premieres 2022. Oh, one more thing… The Final Season.”

The show is reportedly being developed into a spin-off.

Jodie Comer stars in Help on Thursday September 16 2021 at 9pm.

