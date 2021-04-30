James Norton is starring in the new Netflix movie Things Heard & Seen.

And he also has a leading role in the new Sky drama The Nevers.

The English actor, 35, is even rumoured to be the next James Bond!

But he shot to fame with his roles in Grantchester and Happy Valley.

Would he ever return to these ratings hits? We take a look below…

Where is James Norton from?

James is a BAFTA nominated actor who grew up near Howardian Hills in North Yorkshire.

He described his childhood as happy and “idyllic” and loved acting and performing from a young age.

James Norton is currently starring in Things Heard & Seen on Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

But sadly he said in his teens he was bullied while at an all boys school.

While studying at Cambridge University he was a member of the prestigious the Marlowe Society theatre club.

Who is James Norton’s partner?

James has been in a relationship with actress Imogen Poots, 31, for three years.

You may recognise her from her roles in the likes of A Long Way Down, 28 Weeks Later, Green Room and French Exit.

Imogen Poots and James Norton (Credit: SplashNews)

As both in-demand actors, they are in a long-distance relationship.

But Imogen said it’s no bother at all – in fact she says it’s all she’s ever known.

While speaking to ES Magazine, she explained: “It’s all I’ve ever known. I’ve never known something to fall apart because of distance.”

Then adding: “I want to keep exploring the world.”

Does James Norton have diabetes?

Yes James has type 1 diabetes. But he says he’s never let it hold him back in life.

While supporting diabetes charity JDRF, he said: “I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2010 when I was near the start of my acting career. Managing the condition is a challenge, but I haven’t let it get in my way!”

Will he ever return to Happy Valley?

James played killer and psychopath Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley for its first two series.

It remains unconfirmed whether James will return for its upcoming third series.

However, the actor said he would like to reprise the role again.

James as Tommy in Happy Valley (Credit: ITV)

He told Digital Spy: “I know that [Sally Wainwright] has ideas, but more than that, I don’t know. Nothing’s ever guaranteed when it comes to future series of anything.

“There’s so many different components and variables. So I haven’t heard anything recently but my fingers are crossed, as I think lots of other people’s are. I hope that we’ll see Tommy Lee Royce one more time.”

Why did Sidney Chambers leave Grantchester?

Vicar Sidney Chambers, played by James, decided to leave Grantchester to spread the word of God elsewhere.

But he did stick around to solve a few more murders first.

He was ultimately replaced by actor Tom Brittney, who took on the role of Will Davenport.

Will James Norton return to Grantchester?

It seems unlikely that James will ever return to Grantchester.

As in an interview with Masterpiece on PBS he said he felt Sidney’s story had a “natural conclusion.”

James said: “It was a combination of things; the Amanda storyline tying up as it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney’s story. James as Sidney in Grantchester (Credit: ITV)

“Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney.

“Rather than do that it felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy.”

Is James Norton the next James Bond?

The next actor to play James Bond has yet to be officially confirmed. Despite this, James Norton remains one of the top contenders to replace Daniel Craig.

While promoting his new Netflix movie Things Seen & Heard he admitted the rumours are flattering.

He told Man About Town: “For that younger version of me inside of me, it’s fun and flattering and ridiculous and great.”



But in another interview he joked that h’ed be too busy filming sequels for his new Netflix film.

He teased: “No, I’m doing ‘Things Heard & Seen 2, 3, and 4.”

