Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning today, after taking a short break over Bank Holiday weekend.

The 40-year-old presenter was replaced by Rochelle Humes on the ITV programme yesterday (May 3).

But, after a well deserved four day break, Holly will be back in the studio.

Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Is Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Yes, Holly will be back on the show alongside Phillip Schofield today (May 4).

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the host confirmed her return with a rare photo with her children.

In the snap, Holly was seen holding hands with her kids as she marked the end of the weekend.

In addition, she penned: “End of a beautiful bank holiday…

“School bags ready by the front door… bath, book and bed for this lot… and mummy too… See you in the morning.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Holly shared her usual #HWstyle shot ahead of the show.

The presenter looked nothing short of sensational in a RIXO shirt-dress, complete with a ditsy floral pattern.

Holly shared the outfit details to Instagram just after 9am this morning.

Naturally, fans were delighted with her return.

Can’t wait to see back on screen!

One wrote: “Stunning as usual Holly.”

In addition, a second shared: “Can’t wait to see back on screen.”

Furthermore, a third added: “Ohh you look gorgeous!!! Happy Tuesday.”

Holly will be back with co-host Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Why was Holly missing from This Morning?

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Holly skipped Monday’s show to be with her kids.

The star is a doting mum to three children Harry, 11, Belle, ten, and Chester, six.

During yesterday’s show, Phillip announced: “It’s Bank Holiday, so Holly’s with the kids today so Rochelle is on.”

Rochelle previously replaced Holly after she recently took an extended week off from the show.

However, many fans believed Holly was actually filming a guest role on Midsomer Murders.

It wouldn’t be completely out of the question, after she agreed to take part in the ITV drama in March.

