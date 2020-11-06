His Dark Materials is back on BBC One from Sunday (November 8 2020) with a second series.

The big budget seven-part drama is based on the middle novel in Philip Pullman’s famous trilogy.

The books and TV show follow the fortunes of heroine Lyra Belacqua.

But, is His Dark Materials the same as The Golden Compass film? Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: may contain spoilers from His Dark Materials***

Lyra and Will walk the streets of Cittagazze in His Dark Materials (Credit: BBC One)

Is HDM the same as The Golden Compass?

His Dark Materials is a BBC One drama series based on a trilogy of fantasy novels by author Philip Pullman.

The trilogy consists of Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass – collectively known as His Dark Materials.

The Golden Compass is a 2007 film starring Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Eva Green.

Both the TV series and the film are based on Philip Pullman’s famous books, and introduce us to Lyra Belacqua.

Both stories follow the coming of age of Lyra as she fulfils a prophecy and learns the power of her true identity.

The Golden Compass movie focused on the first of the books in the trilogy, like series one of His Dark Materials on BBC One.

However, BBC One have now adapted series two, and are working on series three.

What is The Golden Compass?

The Golden Compass is a 2007 fantasy adventure film based on the 1995 book Northern Lights, the first novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy His Dark Materials.

The film was named after Lyra Belacqua’s extraordinary truth-telling device, the Alethiometer.

Nicole Kidman starred as the evil Mrs Coulter, and Daniel Craig portrayed Lord Asriel – in contrast to Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy in the BBC adaptation.

At $180million, it was one of New Line Cinema’s most expensive projects ever.

Nicole Kidman attends the Japanese premiere of The Golden Compass (Credit: Splash)

What is The Golden Compass about?

The Golden Compass follows the adventures of Lyra Belacqua, an orphan living in a parallel universe ruled by a dogmatic power called the Magisterium.

Children are being kidnapped by an unknown group called the Gobblers who are supported by the Magisterium.

Lyra joins a tribe of seafarers on a trip to the far North, the land of the armoured polar bears, in search of the missing children.

Was there a sequel to The Golden Compass film?

No sequels were made to The Golden Compass, directed by Chris Weitz.

The film was not considered a success, so the planned follow-up films were never made.

Although the film’s visual effects won both an Oscar and a BAFTA, critical reception of the film was mixed and its revenue was lower than the studio had anticipated.

Nicole Kidman in The Golden Compass (Credit: New Line Cinema)

What happens in series two of His Dark Materials on BBC One?

Lyra journeys through the worlds, including our own, and meets Will, a determined and courageous boy.

Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living – and the dead – in their hands.

We’ll also be introduced to Will’s dad Colonel Parry, played by Fleabag’s ‘Hot Priest’ Andrew Scott.

His Dark Materials continues on Sundays on BBC One, and can be watched on iPlayer.

